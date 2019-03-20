Marks and Spencer launch new cruelty free cleaning products in time for Spring Clean season

Marks and Spencer's cleaning products are a hit with house proud bloggers. Picture: M&S

By Emma Gritt

M&S are jumping on the new Mrs. Hinch inspired cleaning obsession - and their new products smell absolutely divine.

Marks and Spencer's range of household products will let you have a clean house AND a clean conscience.

With spring cleaning season about to get fully underway, the experts at M&S have introduced the ultimate line-up of essentials for a sparkling home.

Already a favourite with top Instagram ‘Cleanfluencers’ @mrshinchhome, @lauracleanaholic and @dazlincleaning, their range of gorgeous scented cleaning products are also cruelty free.

The collection includes fragrant fruity sprays perfect for gleaming surfaces and bathrooms tiles; fabric conditioners that will leave clothes smelling fantastic throughout the day; and luxuriously scented washing up liquids.

With prices starting from just 55p, stocking up doesn't have to clean out your bank balance, either.

M&S aren't the only people selling cruelty free and eco-friendly cleaning products, we rounded up some of the best.

And check out these incredible photos of Mrs. Hinch's Essex home... you'll be inspired to dig out your minki.