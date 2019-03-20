Marks and Spencer launch new cruelty free cleaning products in time for Spring Clean season

20 March 2019, 11:29 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 11:40

Marks and Spencer's cleaning products are a hit with house proud bloggers
Marks and Spencer's cleaning products are a hit with house proud bloggers. Picture: M&S

By Emma Gritt

M&S are jumping on the new Mrs. Hinch inspired cleaning obsession - and their new products smell absolutely divine.

Marks and Spencer's range of household products will let you have a clean house AND a clean conscience.

With spring cleaning season about to get fully underway, the experts at M&S have introduced the ultimate line-up of essentials for a sparkling home.

Already a favourite with top Instagram ‘Cleanfluencers’ @mrshinchhome, @lauracleanaholic and @dazlincleaning, their range of gorgeous scented cleaning products are also cruelty free.

The collection includes fragrant fruity sprays perfect for gleaming surfaces and bathrooms tiles; fabric conditioners that will leave clothes smelling fantastic throughout the day; and luxuriously scented washing up liquids.

With prices starting from just 55p, stocking up doesn't have to clean out your bank balance, either.

M&S aren't the only people selling cruelty free and eco-friendly cleaning products, we rounded up some of the best.

And check out these incredible photos of Mrs. Hinch's Essex home... you'll be inspired to dig out your minki.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Many people have been choosing some unusual names for their babies (stock image)

Awesome, Favour and LUCIFER among most unusual baby names of 2019
Parents should be buying their daughter's sex toy, claims one sex blogger

Blogger causes controversy as she says parents should buy their daughter's sex toys

News

Melissa Tattam has defended labelling size 10 as a L

Made In Chelsea's Melissa on why she labels size 10 as L: 'My bikini range is for petite women'

Fashion

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook on-air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s double denim ensemble

Celebrities

Kelly Brook on air look

Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s wrap dress and silver kitten heel boots

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

The Emmerdale grooming storyline has proved controversial with viewers

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfendon defends controversial paedophile storyline

TV & Movies

Mike Love Island asset

ITV announces changes to aftercare for Love Island contestants following Mike Thalassitis death

TV & Movies

Louis Tomlinson and Lottie and Felcitie

Louis Tomlinson's sister Lottie makes heartbreaking tribute to sibling Félicité after tragic death

Showbiz

Jamie and Louise pictured in 2016, a year before their split

Harry Redknapp: 'I don't get involved in Jamie's love life'

Showbiz

Mel B mansion home asset

Inside Mel B's £5 million Hollywood mansion: Spice Girl puts lavish house up for sale

Showbiz

Could Dawn Ward be getting her own show?

Real Housewives of Cheshire's Dawn Ward teases spin-off series: ‘I’ve got a lot more to show’

TV & Movies