Eco-friendly cleaning brands and products to spruce up your Spring clean

Where to buy eco-friendly cleaning products in the UK. Picture: Getty

Eco and vegan cleaning products: all the best environmentally-friendly detergent, dishwasher tablets and antibacterial sprays to buy in the UK

It's easy to forget that hidden chemicals and plastics can often be found in household cleaning products - but there are a growing number of eco-friendly brands popping up for the environmentally conscious among us.

Eco-friendly cleaning products and brands to buy in the UK:

Ecover

You can buy Ecover from Waitrose and Abel & Cole. Picture: Ecover

Ecover are one of the leading brands when it comes to environmentally-friendly (and affordable) cleaning products.

The brand says: “Plastic is one of the biggest threats to the biodiversity of our oceans. With fish ingesting more and more plastic each year, it also has an impact on our health. We want to make it easier for people to help create healthy, happier oceans. That’s why we’ve created a limited edition washing-up liquid bottle with reclaimed plastic from the ocean.”

They have a variety of detergents, dishwasher tablets and washing up products available to buy - and you can purchase them from Waitrose and Abel & Cole.

Click here to shop.

Method

Method products are available to buy at UK supermarkets. Picture: Method

Method was developed in 2000 by two roommates, and are available to buy in UK supermarkets like Sainsbury's and John Lewis.

Their products are biodegradable, and safe to use on surfaces that animals will come into contact with.

Click here to shop.

Greenscents

Greenscents is vegan and eco-friendly. Picture: Greenscents

Greenscents is an online-only brand that sells ethical and sustainable laundry and household product that contain essential oils, which have anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties - eg: Peppermint and lavender are naturally antibacterial!

Click here to shop.

Dr Bronner

Doctor Bronner's biodegradable cleaner is multi-purpose. Picture: Doctor Bronner

Dr Bronner was founded in 1948, and all its products are eco-friendly and certified vegan. One of its most popular products - the all-purpose cleaner - can be used for laundry, cleaning surfaces, washing the dishes, mopping, and even cleaning bathrooms.

Click here to shop.

Seventh Generation

Seventh generation is available to buy in the UK. Picture: Seventh generation

Seventh Generation proclaim that they "want to build a stronger, healthier future for our children and the planet we all share."

They're a US-based brand, but you can buy some of their products at Tesco and Ocado.

Click here to shop.

Ecozone

You can buy Ecozone products online. Picture: Ecozone

Ecozone are a British cleaning brand with an aim of ridding homes of toxic chemicals - and sell a range of natural detergents. As well as general cleaners, they even sell plant-based drain blockers.

Click here to shop.