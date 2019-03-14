School bans mum from baking her son biscuits unless she makes them for the WHOLE class

Unsurprisingly, the school's stance has sparked outrage online. Picture: Getty/Facebook

A mother-of-one was left "gobsmacked" when she was told that her homemade biscuits violated the school's policy on sweet treats.

A mother was left shocked when a school sent her a note asking that she stop making her son homemade biscuits "unless there's enough for everyone in class."

The Australian mum shared her frustration on Facebook after she was told that making her son homemade treats would make it "difficult" for his classmates.

A picture of a handwritten message written by a teacher read: "Dear Mummy, can you please avoid sending cookies unless there is enough for everyone.

"It's difficult for the other children when one has treats. Thank you."

Along with the photos, the mum wrote: "I got this note sent home in my son's lunchbox because he had homemade biscuits in his lunchbox.

"I was horrified but didn't lose sleep over it, I figured I'd talk to the teacher the next day and see what she meant."

The mum shared a picture of a handwritten message written by a teacher on behalf of her son. Picture: Facebook

However, the mother-of-one was left "gobsmacked" when she was told that her homemade biscuits violated the school's policy on sweet treats.

"She said it was 'policy that homemade goods aren't encouraged unless there was enough to share with everyone."

Even more baffling, was the fact the teacher said store-bought cookies were fine, it's homemade goods that were the issue.

She just kept saying it was policy and that the parent committee runs the policies so I'd need to take it up with them," the mum added.

Boy eating cookie. Picture: Getty

Unsurprisingly, the school's stance has sparked outrage with other users.

One replied: "This is rough! I was asked to stop sending sultanas in my child's lunchbox as it was deemed too unhealthy but packaged muesli bars, cakes and roll ups are fine.

"Speaking from experience, another added: "This is absolutely ridiculous! How are they shit down a parent supplying a child with decent food!

"As a teacher I am constantly battling the opposite way, I can't imagine discouraging home baked goods. Keep fighting the good fight."