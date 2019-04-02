UK weather forecast: SNOW expected to hit Britain this week

Snow is expected to hit the UK this week (stock image). Picture: Getty

The Met Office has predicted that the UK could be hit with snow this week in shock weather

The 2019 weather thus far has been, quite frankly, mad. But after a heatwave in February, a summery March, and practically sunbathing weather at the weekend, it looks like winter is finally returning.

The Met Office has predicted that snow and thunderstorms will hit the country later this week, with hail and sleep hitting some areas starting from today.

Every area in the UK is at risk of snow, according to reports (stock image). Picture: Getty

There is said to be a threat of snow 'almost anywhere' in the country tomorrow, with up to 32cm expected to fall.

And the most likely place for it to fall tonight is Cairngorms in Scotland, which also has the heaviest snow predicted for tomorrow. Snow showers have already started in Cumbria.

Meteorologists predict that Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week, and widespread downpours are expected across the north of England.

Sara Thornton, director of digital weather company Weathertrending, told The Sun Online: "There will be some snow around the UK through this week as a late shot of Arctic air arrives and sits over us for a few days, only slowly warming out.

"Today a cold front will be clearing rain southeastwards across England and Wales.

"Beyond that, the cold air takes over and showers will become widespread and heavy across the UK.

Wednesday is expected to be the coldest day of the week, according to reports (stock image). Picture: Getty

"They will bring a mixture of rain, hail, sleet and snow. Some thunderstorms are likely in the mix.

"Snowflakes are possible almost anywhere later today and through Wednesday, even for southern parts of England, but for most places this will be very temporary and will not settle."

