Hugh Jackman CONFIRMS work has begun on The Greatest Showman SEQUEL

There might be a Greatest Showman 2 in the works. Picture: 20th Century Fox

A Greatest Showman sequel is said to be in the works...

Hugh Jackman has confirmed that work has begun on a sequel to The Greatest Showman - but admitted that he doesn't know whether he'll be cast in it.

Everyone's favourite film, musical, and soundtrack has taken the world by storm since its release in 2017 - and there's officially more to come.

Hugh Jackman has admitted that he doesn't know whether he'll be cast in a potential sequel. Picture: 20th Century Fox

Hugh, 50, who played ringmaster P.T. Barnum in the film, has opened up about the sequel, revealing that work has already started on it.

In a recent interview, while discussing the potential for a sequel, he said: "The real answer is 'could be', I'm not sure. I'm being completely honest with you, there is talk of something going around but no one is really sure.

"But I think someone is working on a treatment for something... I know they are, they're working on a treatment for something."

Hugh added that he's 'like to be part of' a potential sequel but doesn't yet know whether his character would be the focus.

"I don't know. I don't know. I would like to be part of it for sure, and I don't know if it would be centred on my character.

"The other thing is, it did take eight years to get it made and that wasn't all eight years of convincing people. It takes a long time to write stuff."

This comes after The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey told The Sun: 'When a movie becomes as big a success as this, it's only natural there is demand for a sequel. So those discussions have started and we are working on one right now.'

The Greatest Showman was released in December 2017 and grossed $435 million (£341m) worldwide.