Parents could face airport delays if travelling with kids who have different surnames

Parents are being urged to make sure they have all their documents with them to avoid any unnecessary hassle at customs.

Parents who have different surname from their children could have issues when travelling abroad, thanks to strict procedures around child trafficking.

The Home Office are now advising parents provide extra time when travelling to allow for checks, as well as taking the child's birth certificate and or adoption certificate to speed up the process.

Now Mumsnet have compiled a guide to help parents with their prospective travel plans.

Check the rules

Check with your airline as each will have their own specific requirements.

Make sure you check with your embassy also, as hat applies to UK children may be different for other nationals, regardless of whether they are travelling from the UK.

Make sure to also check with the embassy of the country you're travelling to.

Bring extra documents that prove your relationship

To save any extra hassle, it's best to carry any extra documents along with you such as birth certificate and marriage certificate.

If you're travelling under your maiden name with children of a different surname, a marriage certificate alongside your passport will 'prove' who you are.

Pack a consent letter

Travel consent letters that demonstrate the child in question has permission to travel abroad with parents who aren't accompanying them.

These are also useful in situations where the parents are divorced or separated and one parent wishes to take the child on holiday.

Consent letters are not a legal requirement in the UK, but they may be requested by immigration when entering or leaving a foreign country.

They should give a much details as possible and they need to be signed by the person who is not travelling, witnessed and preferably notarised.