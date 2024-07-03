Met Office reveal exact date temperatures set to rise after chilly start to summer

The Met Office have revealed when temperatures are set to rise. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

After a cooler June, the Met Office have revealed when temperatures will heat up in July.

It's been a cold summer so far, with June temperatures being lower than average despite the brief heatwave we experienced towards the end of the month.

While highs of 30C were recorded in some parts of the UK a few days ago, July has seen temperatures dip once again, with many of us craving some sunshine.

However there may be a glimmer of hope as the Met Office have now revealed when they expect warmer weather to arrive, and it looks like we won't have too long to wait!

Unfortunately the beginning of July will see cooler weather, however next week could see "above average" temperatures for the month.

It has been a rainy summer so far. Picture: Getty

Met Office spokesperson Andrea Bishop said: "There are tentative signs that following the early part of next week, conditions may begin to gradually turn a bit more settled, at least for a time.

"This particularly so across eastern parts, with temperatures more widely trending back up to average and then potentially above average as the week progresses."

However things may start to cool between the 16th and 30th of July, with the Met Office predicting: "As we go through the rest of the month, the latest information suggests that a return to cooler and more unsettled weather is now slightly favoured.

"The forecast signals are all rather weak and conflicting, so confidence in a definitive story at this range can be nothing other than very low."

June had low temperatures in 2024. Picture: Alamy

The forecast for the rest of this week reads that Thursday the 4th of July will experience: "Frequent blustery showers across west and northwest Scotland, with a few showers also across Northern Ireland and northwest England. Elsewhere, mainly dry with some sunshine. Windy in the north."

While predictions for Friday to Sunday include: "Remaining changeable and rather cool throughout. Friday likely to see some rain in the south with showers elsewhere. A mix of sunshine and showers over the weekend for many."

The weather will hopefully warm up after a cold start. Picture: Getty

The Met Office have also explained why June was so chilly this year, stating: "Temperatures in the first two weeks of June were around 2C below average. This was due to northerly winds bringing cold Arctic air across the UK in what was a cool start to meteorological summer.

"The second half of the month saw high pressure as the jet stream moved north, bringing warmth to many, especially in the south. Some areas of southeast England exceeded 28°C for several days."