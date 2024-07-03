Met Office reveal exact date temperatures set to rise after chilly start to summer

3 July 2024, 12:29

The Met Office have revealed when temperatures are set to rise
The Met Office have revealed when temperatures are set to rise. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

After a cooler June, the Met Office have revealed when temperatures will heat up in July.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's been a cold summer so far, with June temperatures being lower than average despite the brief heatwave we experienced towards the end of the month.

While highs of 30C were recorded in some parts of the UK a few days ago, July has seen temperatures dip once again, with many of us craving some sunshine.

However there may be a glimmer of hope as the Met Office have now revealed when they expect warmer weather to arrive, and it looks like we won't have too long to wait!

Unfortunately the beginning of July will see cooler weather, however next week could see "above average" temperatures for the month.

It has been a rainy summer so far
It has been a rainy summer so far. Picture: Getty

Met Office spokesperson Andrea Bishop said: "There are tentative signs that following the early part of next week, conditions may begin to gradually turn a bit more settled, at least for a time.

"This particularly so across eastern parts, with temperatures more widely trending back up to average and then potentially above average as the week progresses."

However things may start to cool between the 16th and 30th of July, with the Met Office predicting: "As we go through the rest of the month, the latest information suggests that a return to cooler and more unsettled weather is now slightly favoured.

"The forecast signals are all rather weak and conflicting, so confidence in a definitive story at this range can be nothing other than very low."

June had low temperatures in 2024
June had low temperatures in 2024. Picture: Alamy

The forecast for the rest of this week reads that Thursday the 4th of July will experience: "Frequent blustery showers across west and northwest Scotland, with a few showers also across Northern Ireland and northwest England. Elsewhere, mainly dry with some sunshine. Windy in the north."

While predictions for Friday to Sunday include: "Remaining changeable and rather cool throughout. Friday likely to see some rain in the south with showers elsewhere. A mix of sunshine and showers over the weekend for many."

The weather will hopefully warm up after a cold start
The weather will hopefully warm up after a cold start. Picture: Getty

The Met Office have also explained why June was so chilly this year, stating: "Temperatures in the first two weeks of June were around 2C below average. This was due to northerly winds bringing cold Arctic air across the UK in what was a cool start to meteorological summer.

"The second half of the month saw high pressure as the jet stream moved north, bringing warmth to many, especially in the south. Some areas of southeast England exceeded 28°C for several days."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three boys arrested in Stockton after transgender woman attacked

UK & World

Man found guilty of strangling wife in front of TikTok lover

UK & World

Post Office lawyer advised against sharing critical Horizon report, ex-chair tells inquiry

UK & World

Newborn babies now have little chance of survival in Gaza, hospital director warns

UK & World

Mark Cavendish breaks Tour de France record for stage wins

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Fans are concerned Nicola Coughlan will depart from Bridgerton after season four

Is Nicola Coughlan leaving Bridgerton? Everything we know about her rumoured exit

TV & Movies

David Beckham, Sir David Attenborough and Katherine Jenkins are the first celebrities in the Royal Box for Wimbledon 2024

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? All the famous tennis fans

Stacey Solomon appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox

Stacey Solomon admits she doesn’t share a bed with husband Joe Swash

Celebrities

Fans look forward to Coco Gauff's performance at Wimbledon 2024

Who is Coco Gauff? Age, height, relationship, family and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Wimbledon tennis players have to follow strict dress code rules on the London court

The real reason tennis players only wear white at Wimbledon

Season three of The Bear had a number of celebrity cameos

All the celebrity cameos in The Bear season 3 – From Bradley Cooper to John Cena

TV & Movies

Casa Amor consistently brings it high viewership for Love Island

When does Love Island Casa Amor end?

TV & Movies

Pink forced to cancel Summer Carvnival tour date in Bern

Pink issues emotional statement over cancelled Summer Carnival 2024 tour date

Showbiz

Jamie Murray will be joined by his brother Andy Murray on the court of Wimbledon

Who is Andy Murray's brother Jamie Murray? His tennis career, wife and children revealed

Showbiz

Zac Efron before and after pictures following his scary chin accident

Did Zac Efron have jaw surgery? Terrifying chin accident explained

Showbiz

Andy Murray is one of the highest paid tennis players in the world

Andy Murray net worth revealed – From tennis money to sponsorship deals

Celebrities

Celine Dion met husband René at a very young age

Meet Celine Dion's husband René Angélil - A look back a their marriage

Showbiz

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list of dumped contestants

TV & Movies

Inside Emma Raducanu's love life as she returns to Wimbledon

Who is Emma Raducanu's boyfriend? Inside romance with billionaire's son Carlo Agostinelli

Celebrities

Jeremy Clarkson plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

Jeremy Clarkson announces plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

TV & Movies

Love Island's Ciaran shares a past with Casa Amor girl Ellie

What happened between Love Island's Ciaran and Ellie? Their secret past revealed

TV & Movies