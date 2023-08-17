Is Wilko still open? Everything you need to know, from shop closures to administration

Around 12,500 jobs are now at risk. Picture: Alamy

The budget retailer has officially entered administration, but is Wilko still open? Can you order online? And will stores close down? Here's the latest.

Wilko officially announced it had gone into liquidation last week after the deadline to secure a rescue deal came and went.

The budget home and garden retailer shared the news with shoppers on 10th August via social media, posting an open letter from CEO Mark Johnson.

Although administrators have since confirmed the popular store will "continue to trade as normal for the time being and staff will continue to be paid", around 12,500 workers in the UK are now at risk.

So what does this mean for customers? Is Wilko still open? Are stores closing down? Here, we explain the latest.

Is Wilko still open?

Most of Wilko's 400 UK stores are open for business as usual, for the time being.

Since going into administration, the retailer has launched a huge sale and has slashed prices in all branches so there's no better time to go shopping.

Bosses previously confirmed the closure of 14 shops, though many haven't had official closing dates yet.

List of Wilko stores closing down:

Bournemouth

Stockton

The Fort, Birmingham

Shipley

Scunthorpe

Narborough Road, Leicester

Grantham

Redditch

Rotherham

Skegness

Llanelli

Merthyr Tydfil

Cleethorpes

Woolwich

Wilko bosses say "time has run out" for the chain. Picture: Alamy

Has Wilko gone into liquidation?

Wilko officially went into administration on 10th August 2023 after bosses revealed time to secure a rescue deal "had run out".

The purse-friendly retailer confirmed the news with a heartfelt statement from Mark Jackson, Wilko's chief executive.

He wrote: "We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that, with regret, we've no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.

"I’d like to take this opportunity on behalf of the directors and the Wilkinson family to thank all of our customers, suppliers, partners and our hardworking team members across our stores, logistics and support centre who remained loyal to Wilko.

"We've all fought hard to keep this incredible business intact but must concede that time has run out and now, we must do what's best to preserve as many jobs as possible, for as long as is possible, by working with our appointed administrators."

Wilko's administration sale has been rolled out in UK stores. Picture: Alamy

Can you still order online at Wilko?

Whether it's new bed linen or back-to-school essentials, your best bet to secure a bargain is to pop down to your local store.

Click & Collect and home delivery services have been paused so ordering online isn't an option.

Wilko stores are currently slashing their prices. Picture: Alamy

Has anyone bought Wilko?

Administrators are still searching for buyers to save the 400 stores and 12,500 staff.

If a purchaser was to take on Wilko, it wouldn't be responsible for any of its previous debts.

Buyers could keep the chain going in a number of ways, including saving the actual stores and the brand itself, only purchasing the buildings, or just buying the remaining stock.

According to The Guardian, a restructuring specialist called Hilco could be a potential purchaser. Gordon Brothers (Laura Ashley owner), Alteri (Bensons for Beds owner) and OpCapita have also been mentioned.

The chief executive of Wilko thanked staff for all their hard work. Picture: Alamy

What will happen to Wilko?

Wilko appointed administrators last week after bosses failed to find a buyer, but this doesn't necessarily mean the beloved budget chain will vanish from the high street.

Administrators are still hoping to secure a deal for around £75million – the approximate amount needed to get the store back on track.

It's not clear whether the physical shops will remain present on the UK high street, but rumours suggest other budget big-hitters including Primark, Poundland and B&M could be interested in acquiring some stores.

