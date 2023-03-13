Wilko closures 2023: Which stores are closing in the UK?

13 March 2023, 15:12 | Updated: 13 March 2023, 15:17

Wilko is closing down stores across the UK
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

It's bad news for the high street as Wilko stores across the country will be closing permanently in 2023 due to changes in shopping patterns. But which stores are shutting? Find out here…

Bosses at Wilko have recently revealed they are closing down stores across the UK due to the changing habits of shoppers.

This year the high street has already taken a huge hit, with companies such as New Look, Boots and B&M announcing they are shutting some shops to save money during the cost of living crisis.

And in January Wilko, formerly known as Wilkinson, confirmed some existing stores are no longer viable and the first set affected would shut their doors as early as February.

Over the course of the year, 15 shops of the 414 in the UK will close for good, with bosses adding the closures will not affect its new openings or stores relocation programme.

Wilko is closing 15 stores across the UK this year
So, which Wilko stores are closing? Here’s the full list of shops affected:

Which Wilko stores are closing?

  • Bournemouth
  • Stockton
  • The Fort
  • Shipley
  • Scunthorpe
  • Narborough Road
  • Grantham
  • Redditch
  • Rotherham
  • Skegness
  • Sutton Coldfield
  • Edmonton Green
  • Llanelli
  • Merthyr Tydfil
  • Cleethorpes
Is your town affected? 15 Wilko stores are closing
When are the Wilko stores closing?

Wilko store closures started in February as Shipley, Bournemouth, Stockton and The Fort in Birmingham shut down.

Scunthorpe closes in March, with the Narborough Road Wilko in Leicester shutting down in April, and Grantham and Redditch in May.

The following month in June, Redditch, Rotherham and Skegness will close for good, in July Edmonton Green will shut and in August Llanelli Wilko will close.

The last two to be closed are Merthyr Tydfil and Cleethorpesn which will close in September and October respectively.

Wilko bosses have announced when the stores will close
Is Wilko closing down for good?

Wilko is not closing down for good, with bosses confirming that 11 of the 15 stores affected will have an alternative Wilko within five miles.

The firm's chief executive, Jerome Saint-Marc, explained: "As a business we're evolving and this includes working with landlords for more favourable terms, as well as looking at locations and store formats.

"We'll continue to pull together to make our business better to secure the future of over 16,000 team members.

"We'll be doing everything we can to support our affected team members who will be offered any available positions in nearby stores.

"We apologise to those communities where stores are closing."

