Full list of Iceland stores that are closing for good
15 August 2023, 17:19
Iceland have announced 16 store closures so far.
Iceland have announced three more stores that will be closing later this year.
The closures come after Iceland executive chairman, Richard Walker, confirmed that Iceland would not be going ahead with any planned store openings due to their energy bills being at an all time high.
This is yet another blow to the high street which has already seen plenty of store closures this year. Shops such as New Look and Marks & Spencer have announced store cuts and Wilko has gone into administration.
Which Iceland shops are closing and how many are already shut?
Full list of Iceland store closures to come:
- Llanelli, Wales: Closing 2nd September
- Market Shopping Centre, Crewe: Closing 16th September
- Grange Road, Birkenhead: Closing 16th September
Full list of Iceland store closures in 2023:
- Mill Lane, Bromsgrove - Closed on 25th February
- Chineham Shopping Centre, Basingstoke - Closed on 25th February
- White Rose Centre, Rhyl - Closed on 14th March
- South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight - Closed on 25th March
- St Catherine’s Place, Bedminster, Bristol- Closed on 25th March
- Deiniol Centre, Bangor- Closed on 27th March
- Newport, Wales - Closed on 22nd April
- Marygate, Berwick - Closed on 22nd April
- Hexham - Closed on 22nd April
- Flint, Wales - Closed on 27th May
- Beccles, Suffolk - Closed on 17th June
- St David's Place, Swansea - Closed 29th July
Will there be any more Iceland store closures?
Iceland have not announced any other store closures for 2023.
The supermarket currently has around 500 stores in the UK and opened 24 stores within the previous financial year.
What has Iceland said about the store closures?
Iceland's executive chairman, Richard Walker told MailOnline and This is Money:
"We typically open more than 20 new stores each year, creating many new jobs and contributing to the growth of local economies.
"At the same time, we continually review the retail experience offered to our customers and have always made a small number of store closures every year, as local shopping patterns change and shop leases expire.
"The business is currently trading very strongly, achieving record market shares."
