August Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

9 August 2023, 18:32

Here's what we're loving this month from the high street and beyond.

Ella & Jo Skincare

These Ella & Jo products will keep your skin fresh and rejuvenated throughout the summer months
These Ella & Jo products will keep your skin fresh and rejuvenated throughout the summer months. Picture: PH

Columbia must-haves

These Columbia pieces will keep you warm during those colder summer nights
These Columbia pieces will keep you warm during those colder summer nights. Picture: PH

Kitchenware by ProCook

Step-up your kitchen game with these chef knives, and enjoy a gin in these beautiful glasses while you cook!
Step-up your kitchen game with these chef knives, and enjoy a gin in these beautiful glasses while you cook! Picture: PH

Earrings by The Hoop Station

These gold hoops will become your go-to day earrings – and they all look great together if you've got multiple piercings
These gold hoops will become your go-to day earrings – and they all look great together if you've got multiple piercings. Picture: PH

Jewellery by Luxe Tones

These pieces by Luxe Tones will finish off any summer outfit perfectly
These pieces by Luxe Tones will finish off any summer outfit perfectly. Picture: PH

The Hammerhead Karoo 2

The Hammerhead Karoo 2 is designed to put your cycling experience first using GPS, workout, Strava and route features
The Hammerhead Karoo 2 is designed to put your cycling experience first using GPS, workout, Strava and route features. Picture: PH

Clothes by Pour Moi

These Pour Moi staples are perfect for summer 2023
These Pour Moi staples are perfect for summer 2023. Picture: PH

Home comforts from Kudd.ly

Make sure your time at home this summer is spent being as relaxed as possible
Make sure your time at home this summer is spent being as relaxed as possible. Picture: PH

