Full list of shops closing this year including M&S, New Look and Boots branches

3 March 2023, 07:58 | Updated: 3 March 2023, 12:39

High street stores are closing across the country
High street stores are closing across the country. Picture: Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Which shops are closing down this year? High street stores Boots, B&Q, New look and Paperchase affected...

As more people choose to shop online, many brands are being forced to close their shops on the high street.

This includes the likes of popular companies Boots, B&Q, M&S, Paperchase and New Look, who are all shutting down stores across the UK.

We’ve pulled together a list of all the changes you can expect to see to your high street over the next few months.

What shops are closing in the UK?

Seven New Look stores closed this year
Boots stores are closing over the next week. Picture: PA Images

B&Q

B&Q stores across the UK will be closing in a matter of weeks, with the DIY giant shutting down ‘mini-shops’ located inside Asda supermarkets.

Starting from March 11, the closures will affect around 57 staff, however they will all be offered alternative roles in nearby stores.

B&Q's eight locations set to shut are:

  • Sheffield Drakehouse
  • Dagenham
  • Roehampton
  • Edmonton
  • Thurmaston
  • Great Bridge
  • Lancaster
  • Hartlepool

Boots

Boots has confirmed it will be closing three of its 2,200 stores in the UK over the next few months, which include:

  • Salford Shopping Centre, Greater Manchester - already closed
  • Church Street, Malvern - shutting 11th March
  • The Port Arcades Shopping Centre, Ellesmere - shutting 11th March

A spokesperson told The Sun: “We continually review locations to make sure they are where our customers need us most and it is never a decision we take lightly when looking to close a store.”

Marks and Spencer is shutting 67 stores
Marks and Spencer is shutting 67 stores. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

Marks & Spencer

M&S will be closing 67 of its larger shops as part of a major shake-up over the next three years, targeting the ‘lower productivity, full line stores’.

The sites that will close this year are:

  • Carlton Street, Castleford - end of April
  • Linthorpe Road, Middlesbrough - April
  • Meadowbank retail park, Edinburgh - spring
  • Newport Road, Cardiff - spring
  • Eagles Meadow, Wrexham - autumn
  • Deansgate, Bolton - date to be confirmed
  • The M&S in Eagles Meadow shopping centre in Wrexham

Bosses at M&S haven’t yet revealed the other 60 stores that could be affected by the closures.

Argos

Argos will be closing stores across the country, affecting the Coatbridge branch in Lanarkshire, Scotland and the Cardiff Bay and Newport branches in Wales.

"Argos is committed to doing everything it can to support its people and is talking to 580 colleagues across 34 stores in the Republic of Ireland about their options,” a company statement read.

The full list of Argos stores closing:

  • Argos Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, Scotland - closing 11th March 2023
  • Argos Cardiff Bay, Wales - closing July 2023
  • Argos Newport, Wales - closing July 2023
  • Ashbourne Retail Park, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Athlone Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Blanchardstown West End Argo, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Carlow Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Castlebar Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
Seven New Look stores closed this year. Picture: Alamy

New Look

New Look was first launched in 1969 and has been hugely popular with young people ever since.

But now seven shops have closed their doors for good, with bosses saying this is part of its "normal course of business" as a result of the changing retail landscape.

Full New Look closures list:

  • Birmingham, Fort Shopping Park - 9th January
  • Trowbridge - 23rd January
  • Coventry - 29th January
  • Birmingham, Bullring - 30th January
  • Walthamstow, London - 4th February
  • Grosvenor Centre, Northampton - 15th February
  • Kirkcaldy- early February

H&M

H&M has started closing branches across the UK due to a "rapid change in customer behaviour" including in Burton and Maidenhead.

Permanent closures will also take place in Hartlepool, Milton Keynes and the Isle of Wight.

Lloyds Pharmacy

Sainsbury’s stores up and down the country will be losing LloydsPharmacy over the next few months.

Affecting 237 supermarkets, the chemists will be phased out, with Kevin Birch, chief executive officer of LloydsPharmacy, saying: “This decision has not been an easy one and we understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.”

Paperchase

Paperchase will close its 106 high street stores across the UK, shortly after online operations closed on 17th February.

The stationery retailer collapsed into administration earlier this month and supermarket giant Tesco has now bought rights to the brand.

