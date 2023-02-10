B&Q closing stores across UK as full list of locations revealed

B&Q is shuttign stores across the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Which B&Q stores are closing? Full list of shops shutting down this month...

In a blow to the high street, B&Q stores across the UK will be closing in a matter of weeks.

The DIY retailer announced that eight "mini-market" sites in Asda stores will close their doors for the last time.

Starting from March 11, the closures will affect around 57 staff, however they will all be offered alternative roles in nearby stores.

B&Q locations in Sheffield Drakehouse, Edmonton and Hartlepoolwill all be affected, with thousands of people losing their local store.

B&Q is closing eight stores across the UK. Picture: Getty Images

With more than 300 stores remaining open across the UK, it’s all part of a plan to focus on expanding other forms of B&Q stores.

Which B&Q stores are closing?

Full list of B&Q closures:

Sheffield Drakehouse

Dagenham

Roehampton

Edmonton

Thurmaston

Great Bridge

Lancaster

Hartlepool

Asda and B&Q first teamed up in 2020 in response to changes in customer behaviours during the pandemic, with people preferring to get all their shopping in one place.

B&Q stores in Asda will be closed. Picture: Alamy

The "mini-market" shops sold things such as paint, tools, hardware and other DIY essentials, while they were also collections sites for online orders.

B&Q’s strategy director Chris Bargate said it will now focus on their smaller high street stores and B&Q locals.

He said in a statement: “Our ‘test and learn’ approach is an important part of building our strategy, and our aim to create consistent, small store format blueprints that can be scaled further across the UK.

“We’re continually listening to our customers and colleagues to take learnings to evolve the shopping experience in these smaller stores.

“We value the contribution and the commitment from our colleagues at the concession stores.”

An Asda spokesperson added the joining of the chains had been 'well received' by customers and Asda will learn from this to "help inform its wider concessions strategy."

