B&Q closing stores across UK as full list of locations revealed

10 February 2023, 11:23

B&Q is shutting stores across the UK
B&Q is shuttign stores across the UK. Picture: Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Which B&Q stores are closing? Full list of shops shutting down this month...

In a blow to the high street, B&Q stores across the UK will be closing in a matter of weeks.

The DIY retailer announced that eight "mini-market" sites in Asda stores will close their doors for the last time.

Starting from March 11, the closures will affect around 57 staff, however they will all be offered alternative roles in nearby stores.

B&Q locations in Sheffield Drakehouse, Edmonton and Hartlepoolwill all be affected, with thousands of people losing their local store.

B&Q is closing eight stores across the UK
B&Q is closing eight stores across the UK. Picture: Getty Images

With more than 300 stores remaining open across the UK, it’s all part of a plan to focus on expanding other forms of B&Q stores.

Which B&Q stores are closing?

Full list of B&Q closures:

  • Sheffield Drakehouse
  • Dagenham
  • Roehampton
  • Edmonton
  • Thurmaston
  • Great Bridge
  • Lancaster
  • Hartlepool

Asda and B&Q first teamed up in 2020 in response to changes in customer behaviours during the pandemic, with people preferring to get all their shopping in one place.

B&Q stores in Asda will be closed
B&Q stores in Asda will be closed. Picture: Alamy

The "mini-market" shops sold things such as paint, tools, hardware and other DIY essentials, while they were also collections sites for online orders.

B&Q’s strategy director Chris Bargate said it will now focus on their smaller high street stores and B&Q locals.

He said in a statement: “Our ‘test and learn’ approach is an important part of building our strategy, and our aim to create consistent, small store format blueprints that can be scaled further across the UK.

“We’re continually listening to our customers and colleagues to take learnings to evolve the shopping experience in these smaller stores.

“We value the contribution and the commitment from our colleagues at the concession stores.”

An Asda spokesperson added the joining of the chains had been 'well received' by customers and Asda will learn from this to "help inform its wider concessions strategy."

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Premier League closes in on near-£500m deal with games-maker EA

UK & World

Met officer told woman he had restrained with duct tape: 'I am the police'

UK & World

King Charles alongside grandchildren Archie and Lilibet

Why Archie and Lilibet won't be attending the King's Coronation

Royals

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Harry Potter deleted scene shows sweet moment between Harry and Dudley

Harry Potter deleted scene shows sweet moment between Harry and Dudley

TV & Movies

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor

Love Island 2023: When is Casa Amor?

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae has opened up about her daughter's name

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague addresses ‘nasty’ backlash over daughter Bambi's name

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash selfies

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash: A complete relationship timeline

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon is due to give birth any day

Has Stacey Solomon given birth? Everything we know about her pregnancy

Celebrities

Molly-Mae on Love Island and now

Love Island Molly-Mae Hague: When was she on it and how old was she?

Showbiz

Louis Healy starred in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Louis Healy's life after the soap including famous mum Denise

Celebrities

The Radford family teens were trusted with the food shopping

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford leaves kids in charge of weekly shop with £300 budget

TV & Movies

Love is Blind is coming to the UK!

Love is Blind is coming to the UK and they're looking for singletons

TV & Movies

Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are happening!

Disney confirm Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are in the works

Lifestyle

Carl Fogarty is the dad of Love Island's Claudia

Inside Carl Fogarty’s life with Love Island star daughter Claudia

TV & Movies

New Look is shutting stores across the UK

New Look closing stores across UK in blow to high streets - see the full list

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon fans think she's given birth

Stacey Solomon fans ‘work out’ she's given birth after spotting pregnancy clue

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi dress from Oasis

Celebrities

Dr Louise Newson has revealed unknown menopause symptoms

Menopause expert reveals unknown symptoms women may not recognise

Lifestyle