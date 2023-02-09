New Look closing stores across UK in blow to high streets - see the full list

By Naomi Bartram

List of New Look stores closing: See all the high street shops shutting this year including those in your area.

It’s bad news for high streets up and down the country, as New Look is shutting a number of stores.

The UK fashion brand was first launched in 1969 and has been hugely popular with young people ever since.

But now seven shops will be closing their doors for good, with bosses saying this is part of its "normal course of business" as a result of the changing retail landscape.

A company spokesman said: “Regrettably, our New Look store in Coventry's Arena Shopping Park is closing following the landlord's request to take the property back and exit the lease early.

"We are now focusing on supporting our affected store colleagues and finding suitable alternative roles for them within the business wherever possible. We have loved being part of the local community and we would like to thank all of our customers in the local area.

"As part of the normal course of business, New Look occasionally closes sites, but also opens new stores when the right opportunities arise.

"While a small number of stores have closed in recent months, our most recent new openings were in November 2022 and we have plans for further openings in the first half of this year."

What New Look stores are closing?

Full New Look closures list:

Birmingham, Fort Shopping Park - January 9

Trowbridge - January 23

Coventry - January 29

Birmingham, Bullring - January 30

Walthamstow, London - February 4

Grosvenor Centre, Northampton - February 15

Kirkcaldy- early February

Fans of the store aren’t happy, with one person writing on Twitter: “o disheartened to know that Bullring store is closing down after being there over 20 odd years. No New look stores left in Birmingham now.”

This comes after it was also revealed H&M is shutting some stores due to a "rapid change in customer behaviour".

H&M is closing two branches in Hartlepool, as well as one in the Isle of Wight and branches in Burton and Maidenhead.

