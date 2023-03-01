Argos announces full list of stores set to close

1 March 2023, 08:03 | Updated: 1 March 2023, 09:47

Argos is closing stores across the UK
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Argos closures: Which stores are shutting in the UK and when will they close?

It’s bad news for Argos fans, as the popular high street store is closing shops across the UK in the coming months.

The closures affect the whole country, with stores such as the Coatbridge branch in Lanarkshire, Scotland and the Cardiff Bay and Newport branches in Wales closing their doors.

This comes after two Midlands stores in Coventry, City Arcade and Nottingham City Centre closed in January.

It was also recently announced that all 34 stores in Ireland will close next year, affecting around 600 people.

Argos is set to close all its stores in London
A company statement read: "Argos is committed to doing everything it can to support its people and is talking to 580 colleagues across 34 stores in the Republic of Ireland about their options."

See the full list of Argos stores closing:

  • Argos Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, Scotland - closing 11th March 2023
  • Argos Cardiff Bay, Wales - closing July 2023
  • Argos Newport, Wales - closing July 2023
  • Ashbourne Retail Park, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Athlone Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Blanchardstown West End Argo, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Carlow Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Castlebar Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Cavan Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Clonmel Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Cork Mahon Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Cork Retail Park Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Drogheda Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Dun Laoghaire Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Dundalk Retail Park Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Dundrum Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Galway Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Ilac Centre (Dublin) Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Kilkenny Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Killarney Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Letterkenny Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Liffey Valley Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Limerick Childers Road Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Longford Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Monaghan Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Naas Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Navan Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Omni Park (Dublin) Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Portlaoise Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Rathfarnham Nutgrove Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Sligo Argos 4146, Ireland - closing June 24
  • St. Stephens Green (Dublin), Ireland - closing June 24
  • Tallaght Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Tralee Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Tullamore Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Waterford Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
  • Wexford Argos, Ireland - closing June 24
Argos is shutting stores across the UK
This comes as it was also announced Sainsbury’s is planning to close two Argos depots over the next three years.

As part of a wider shake-up, the high street giant will reduce its major warehouses from five to three.

The depots affected are the Basildon distribution centre in Essex and the one in Heywood, Greater Manchester.

This change will affect 1,400 jobs, with Sainsbury's confirming all its workers affected by the plan will have the opportunity to apply for jobs elsewhere in the company.

As part of a wider strategy, the last few years have seen the company continue to reduce their stores, with 70 shut in 2019.

