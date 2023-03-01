Argos announces full list of stores set to close

Argos closures: Which stores are shutting in the UK and when will they close?

It’s bad news for Argos fans, as the popular high street store is closing shops across the UK in the coming months.

The closures affect the whole country, with stores such as the Coatbridge branch in Lanarkshire, Scotland and the Cardiff Bay and Newport branches in Wales closing their doors.

This comes after two Midlands stores in Coventry, City Arcade and Nottingham City Centre closed in January.

It was also recently announced that all 34 stores in Ireland will close next year, affecting around 600 people.

A company statement read: "Argos is committed to doing everything it can to support its people and is talking to 580 colleagues across 34 stores in the Republic of Ireland about their options."

See the full list of Argos stores closing:

Argos Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, Scotland - closing 11th March 2023

Argos Cardiff Bay, Wales - closing July 2023

Argos Newport, Wales - closing July 2023

Ashbourne Retail Park, Ireland - closing June 24

Athlone Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Blanchardstown West End Argo, Ireland - closing June 24

Carlow Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Castlebar Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Cavan Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Clonmel Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Cork Mahon Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Cork Retail Park Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Drogheda Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Dun Laoghaire Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Dundalk Retail Park Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Dundrum Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Galway Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Ilac Centre (Dublin) Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Kilkenny Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Killarney Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Letterkenny Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Liffey Valley Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Limerick Childers Road Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Longford Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Monaghan Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Naas Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Navan Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Omni Park (Dublin) Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Portlaoise Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Rathfarnham Nutgrove Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Sligo Argos 4146, Ireland - closing June 24

St. Stephens Green (Dublin), Ireland - closing June 24

Tallaght Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Tralee Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Tullamore Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Waterford Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

Wexford Argos, Ireland - closing June 24

This comes as it was also announced Sainsbury’s is planning to close two Argos depots over the next three years.

As part of a wider shake-up, the high street giant will reduce its major warehouses from five to three.

The depots affected are the Basildon distribution centre in Essex and the one in Heywood, Greater Manchester.

This change will affect 1,400 jobs, with Sainsbury's confirming all its workers affected by the plan will have the opportunity to apply for jobs elsewhere in the company.

As part of a wider strategy, the last few years have seen the company continue to reduce their stores, with 70 shut in 2019.