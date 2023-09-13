Which Wilko stores have Poundland bought? Full list of locations revealed

Poundland is set to take on up to 71 Wilko stores. Picture: Alamy

Poundland, another popular budget store, is taking on dozens of shops – but which Wilko stores have Poundland bought?

Poundland has snapped up dozens of Wilko stores in a surprise new deal, a statement confirmed today.

Boss of the budget chain Barry Williams revealed that Pepco Group, who owns Poundland in the UK, has agreed to take on the leases of 71 Wilko shops across Britain following the news of their closure.

The news comes after it was announced that discount rival B&M had purchased over 50 shops in a deal worth £13million.

So what does this mean for the future of Wilko? Will the brand disappear? And which Wilko stores have Poundland bought? Here, we break down the latest.

Poundland, a rival discount brand, has struck a deal with Wilko. Picture: Alamy

Is Poundland taking over Wilko?

Poundland has agreed to take on 71 Wilko stores in the UK.

Much like the recent deal with B&M, the rival discount chain is expected to strip existing Wilko shops of their branding and transform them into Poundland stores.

Despite potentially wiping out the Wilko name, Poundland boss Barry Williams has offered an olive branch to the collapsed retailer's current staff.

With a link to Poundland's job application page (poundlandcareers.co.uk), a spokesperson on Twitter wrote: "A short note to Wilko colleagues.

"Today we obtained lease option agreements for up to 71 Wilko stores. We promise we'll be working our tails off in the coming days to agree new terms with landlords so we can welcome as many of you as possible in those stores to our Poundland team.

"We know the last few weeks have been tough for you and we'll do all we can to give you the certainty you deserve - as quickly as we're able. Thank you for all you've done for Wilko.

"We're looking forward to being able to ask you to consider applying your talents and commitment as part of our Poundland team."

Wilko announced it had gone into administration in August this year, leaving 12,000 workers uncertain about whether they would lose their jobs for good.

A short note to Wilko colleagues



Today we obtained lease option agreements for up to 71 Wilko stores. 1/4 — Poundland (@Poundland) September 12, 2023

Which Wilko stores have been bought by Poundland?

Aberdare

Alfreton

Alnwick

Altrincham

Ammanford

Ashby

Barking

Bedminster

Beeston

Bicester

Bishop Stortford

Bletchley

Bolton

Brentwood

Brigg

Cambridge

Chepstow

Coalville

Cramlington

Droitwich

Eccles

Edmonton Green

Ellesmere Port

Ferndown

Gateshead

Grays

Greenock

Grimsby

Havant

Hayes

Headingley

Hessle Road - Hull

Hillsborough

Hitchin

Jarrow

Killingworth

Kimberley

Lee Circle

Leek

Leigh

Lichfield

Maidenhead

Matlock

Melton Mowbray

Nelson

Northallerton

Orton

Pembroke Dock

Peterlee

Pontefract

Pontypool

Redhill

Redruth

Ripley

Rugeley

Sale

Seaham

Selly Oak

Shrewsbury Darwin Centre

South Shields

Southport

Stafford

Stamford

Stockport

Thornaby

Wellington

Wembley

West Ealing

Wombwell

Worcester

Worksop

Wilko went into administration in August this year. Picture: Alamy

What's happening to other Wilko stores?

B&M signed a £13million deal earlier this week to take on 51 Wilko stores.

The discount brand agreed on the final figure with administrators, much like the Poundland deal announced on 13th September.

Unlike Poundland, it's not yet known which stores across the UK have been snapped up however the budget chain is expected to remove all Wilko branding and transform the shops into more B&Ms.

It is also unclear if B&M will save any of Wilko staff's jobs.

With 122 locations saved, forecasters suggest the other 278 Wilko stores will close their doors for good.

