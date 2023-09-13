Which Wilko stores have Poundland bought? Full list of locations revealed

13 September 2023, 16:34 | Updated: 13 September 2023, 17:54

Poundland is set to take on up to 71 Wilko stores.
Poundland is set to take on up to 71 Wilko stores. Picture: Alamy

Poundland, another popular budget store, is taking on dozens of shops – but which Wilko stores have Poundland bought?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Poundland has snapped up dozens of Wilko stores in a surprise new deal, a statement confirmed today.

Boss of the budget chain Barry Williams revealed that Pepco Group, who owns Poundland in the UK, has agreed to take on the leases of 71 Wilko shops across Britain following the news of their closure.

The news comes after it was announced that discount rival B&M had purchased over 50 shops in a deal worth £13million.

So what does this mean for the future of Wilko? Will the brand disappear? And which Wilko stores have Poundland bought? Here, we break down the latest.

The rival discount brand has struck a deal with Wilko.
Poundland, a rival discount brand, has struck a deal with Wilko. Picture: Alamy

Is Poundland taking over Wilko?

Poundland has agreed to take on 71 Wilko stores in the UK.

Much like the recent deal with B&M, the rival discount chain is expected to strip existing Wilko shops of their branding and transform them into Poundland stores.

Despite potentially wiping out the Wilko name, Poundland boss Barry Williams has offered an olive branch to the collapsed retailer's current staff.

With a link to Poundland's job application page (poundlandcareers.co.uk), a spokesperson on Twitter wrote: "A short note to Wilko colleagues.

"Today we obtained lease option agreements for up to 71 Wilko stores. We promise we'll be working our tails off in the coming days to agree new terms with landlords so we can welcome as many of you as possible in those stores to our Poundland team.

"We know the last few weeks have been tough for you and we'll do all we can to give you the certainty you deserve - as quickly as we're able. Thank you for all you've done for Wilko.

"We're looking forward to being able to ask you to consider applying your talents and commitment as part of our Poundland team."

Wilko announced it had gone into administration in August this year, leaving 12,000 workers uncertain about whether they would lose their jobs for good.

Which Wilko stores have been bought by Poundland?

  • Aberdare
  • Alfreton
  • Alnwick
  • Altrincham
  • Ammanford
  • Ashby
  • Barking
  • Bedminster
  • Beeston
  • Bicester
  • Bishop Stortford
  • Bletchley
  • Bolton
  • Brentwood
  • Brigg
  • Cambridge
  • Chepstow
  • Coalville
  • Cramlington
  • Droitwich
  • Eccles
  • Edmonton Green
  • Ellesmere Port
  • Ferndown
  • Gateshead
  • Grays
  • Greenock
  • Grimsby
  • Havant
  • Hayes
  • Headingley
  • Hessle Road - Hull
  • Hillsborough
  • Hitchin
  • Jarrow
  • Killingworth
  • Kimberley
  • Lee Circle
  • Leek
  • Leigh
  • Lichfield
  • Maidenhead
  • Matlock
  • Melton Mowbray
  • Nelson
  • Northallerton
  • Orton
  • Pembroke Dock
  • Peterlee
  • Pontefract
  • Pontypool
  • Redhill
  • Redruth
  • Ripley
  • Rugeley
  • Sale
  • Seaham
  • Selly Oak
  • Shrewsbury Darwin Centre
  • South Shields
  • Southport
  • Stafford
  • Stamford
  • Stockport
  • Thornaby
  • Wellington
  • Wembley
  • West Ealing
  • Wombwell
  • Worcester
  • Worksop
Wilko went into administration in August this year.
Wilko went into administration in August this year. Picture: Alamy

What's happening to other Wilko stores?

B&M signed a £13million deal earlier this week to take on 51 Wilko stores.

The discount brand agreed on the final figure with administrators, much like the Poundland deal announced on 13th September.

Unlike Poundland, it's not yet known which stores across the UK have been snapped up however the budget chain is expected to remove all Wilko branding and transform the shops into more B&Ms.

It is also unclear if B&M will save any of Wilko staff's jobs.

With 122 locations saved, forecasters suggest the other 278 Wilko stores will close their doors for good.

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The Range has reportedly agreed a deal to buy the Wilko brand.

Wilko brand saved by The Range in £5million deal

Martin Lewis has revealed changes to Santander bank accounts

Martin Lewis explains Santander Savings Account changes

You can now use click and collect to shop womenswear at Primark.

Primark launches click and collect service for womenswear across 57 stores

Retirees are set to receive the boost under the government’s triple lock policy.

What is a triple lock pension? Your simple explanation to the new state pension changes

Money

B&M will take on 51 of Wilko's 400 stores.

Is B&M taking over Wilko and what stores have they bought?

Trending on Heart

Martin H is looking for love on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Martin H, what is his job and who is his daughter Jessica?

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran has announced his seventh studio album

Ed Sheeran new album: Release date, song list and tour revealed

Celebrities

Ellie Leach plays Faye Windass in Coronation Street

Who is Coronation Street star Ellie Leach? A look inside her life including boyfriend and famous cousin

TV & Movies

Nine single parents are on the hunt for love in new ITV show My Mum Your Dad.

My Mum Your Dad fans say show is better than Love Island for important reason

TV & Movies

Adam Thomas and his family popular on Instagram as well as on TV

Adam Thomas facts: Age, height and TV career

Showbiz

My Mum Your Dad soundtrack: Full list of songs featured on dating show

My Mum Your Dad soundtrack: Full list of songs featured on dating show

TV & Movies

How much are the Thomas brothers worth?

The Thomas Brothers’ net worths: How much are Ryan, Scott and Adam worth?

Celebrities

What do we know about the Thomas Brothers' mum and dad?

Who are Ryan, Scott and Adam Thomas' parents?

Celebrities

Janey and her son Will appear on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Janey, what is her job and who is her son Will?

TV & Movies

Adam Thomas is smitten with his wife Caroline and their two children

Adam Thomas wife and children: A look inside his beautiful family life

Showbiz

Adam Thomas took to Instagram to reveal his diagnosis

What illness does Adam Thomas have? Actor reveals chronic illness diagnosis after secret health battle

Showbiz

Davina McCall dressed up on the red carpet as well as her doing yoga in purple gym wear and her dressed in full denim

Davina McCall facts: Age, height, children and TV shows

Showbiz

Widower Roger became visibly emotional on his first date with Caroline.

My Mum Your Dad viewers left in tears over Roger's heartbreaking admission

TV & Movies

Roger is taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Roger, what is his job and who is his daughter Jess?

TV & Movies

Young girl holding up autumn leaf in the sunlight alongside a picture of pumpkins

When is the first day of autumn 2023 and what is the autumn equinox?

Weather