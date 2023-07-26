Bath & Body Works open huge new store in the UK

26 July 2023, 12:49

Huge new Bath & Body Works shop opens in the UK
Huge new Bath & Body Works shop opens in the UK. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Bath & Body Works have opened their second shop in the UK, and people are so excited.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK has been blessed with a second Bath & Body Works store.

Earlier this month, on 21st July, the popular US brand arrived at the Trafford Centre in Manchester where shoppers can now pick up their favourite candles, fragrances and other beauty must-haves.

Bath & Body Works was founded in 1990 and has become a huge brand across the US, specialising in beauty, home and skincare products.

The most popular scents available from the brand include Wild Sand & Endless Sea, At The Beach, Champagne Toast and Eucalyptus Spearmint.

Bath & Body Works is a hugely popular brand in the US, selling fragrances, candles, homeware and skincare
Bath & Body Works is a hugely popular brand in the US, selling fragrances, candles, homeware and skincare. Picture: Getty

The first UK store opened last year at Bluewater, Kent, with the second raising hopes the brand could continue to open stores up and down the UK.

Simon Layton, Centre Director at Trafford Centre, said on the new opening: “Bath and Body Works is an iconic and hugely popular brand, and we’re delighted to welcome their store right here at Trafford Centre.

"We’ve already witnessed huge anticipation from our visitors, who are really excited for the new store to open.”

Bath & Body Works now have two stores in the UK, one in Kent and one in Manchester
Bath & Body Works now have two stores in the UK, one in Kent and one in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

When the store opened its doors for the first time earlier this month, the first 100 customers to come through were given an exclusive gift.

While you won't receive a gift during your visit, the store is now open for shoppers looking to treat themselves to their must-have products!

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The budget retailer has expanded its handy service to include 32 new locations in London.

Primark launches click and collect at 32 more stores across the UK

Shopping

Tourists are questioning whether or not to cancel upcoming trips to Greece.

How to cancel your holiday to Greece: Rights, insurance and cancellations explained

Travel

Children can eat free and restaurants and cafe's across the UK

Where can kids eat for free in the summer holidays? Full list of restaurants

Women walking and hold fans to protect themselves from the sun alongside a picture of Greece and the wildfires

When will the European heatwave end?

People walking in London in the rain with umbrellas next to people holding their hands to the sunshine

August weather forecast: Will the UK finally get some sun?

Trending on Heart

S Club 7 recall heartbreaking moment they were told about bandmate Paul Cattermole's death

S Club recall heartbreaking moment they were told about bandmate Paul's death

Showbiz

What happened to the real Ben Field portrayed in BBC drama The Sixth Commandment?

Is Ben Field still in prison? What happened to the killer portrayed in The Sixth Commandment?

TV & Movies

Who is replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

Who is replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

Showbiz

The Radfords have their own television show

How old are Sue and Noel Radford and how many children do they have?

TV & Movies

Timothy Spall and Anne Reid star in the BBC true crime drama.

How many episodes of The Sixth Commandment are there? When it is next on BBC One and who's in the cast?

TV & Movies

The Sixth Commandment is a horrifying true story, dramatised by the BBC.

The Sixth Commandment: What’s the real story behind the series?

TV & Movies

This Morning's Iris Jones explains real reason she split with Egyptian toyboy

This Morning's Iris Jones explains real reason she split from Egyptian toyboy

Showbiz

Timothy Spall weight loss: Inside The Sixth Commandment actor's health transformation

Timothy Spall weight loss: Inside The Sixth Commandment actor's health transformation

Showbiz

Big Brother is returning to TV screens this autumn on ITV.

Big Brother to bring back iconic housemates for explosive ITV reboot

TV & Movies

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and dates explained

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and dates explained

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon shares footage of Joe Swash's wedding vows as they mark anniversary

Stacey Solomon shares footage of Joe Swash's wedding vows as they mark anniversary

Showbiz

King Charles smirking while wearing his royal regalia

Why did King Charles get a pay rise? A look at the details

Showbiz

Jimmy Karz played greedy schoolboy Bruce Bogtrotter in the hit 1996 film Matilda.

Matilda's Bruce Bogtrotter unrecognisable after quitting fame to become a doctor

TV & Movies

Jet2 and TUI have cancelled all flights and holidays which were due to depart to Rhodes today.

Major airlines Jet2 and TUI cancel all flights to Rhodes as wildfires rage on

Travel

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are engaged!

Molly-Mae Hague engaged to Tommy Fury after surprise romantic proposal

Celebrities