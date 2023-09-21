When does Wilko close? Full list of stores closing this week revealed

The full list of Wilko stores closing has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Which Wilko stores are closing and when do they shut? Here is everything you need to know.

Wilko have revealed the full list of stores closing this week after the retailer fell into administration earlier this year.

A total of 400 shops are set to close, with thousands of employees facing redundancy as Wilko's 90-years on the high street comes to an end.

There was a glimmer of hope for Wilko as The Range bought the brand for £5 million, however all current Wilko stores will shut.

The final Wilko shops are due to close by early October but which Wilko stores are closing this week? Here is the full list revealed.

Wilko has revealed which stores will be closing will be closing this week. Picture: Alamy

The Wilko stores closing this week:

Allestree

Andover

Bedford

Beeston

Bicester

Bloxwich

Bolton

Bordon

Bransholme

Bridgend

Bury

Carlton

Clacton on Sea

Cramlington

Crewe

Cwmbran

Cyfarthfa

Denton

Driffield

Droitwich

Edmonton Green

Farnborough

Fort Kinnaird

Fulham

Gateshead

Gorleston

Grays

Greenock

Havant

Hereford

Hillsborough

Holyhead

Newton Aycliffe

Northampton

Orton

Parc Trostre Llanelli

Penge

Peterlee

Pwllheli

Shrewsbury

Slough

Swindon

Tamworth Retail Park

Taunton

Walton on Thames

Wheatley Retail Park

Wigan

Wolverhampton

Hundreds of Wilko stores are set to shut. Picture: Alamy

In addition to these store closures, Wilko have revealed a further 111 stores that will be closing next week.

Full list of Wilko stores closing next week:

Wilko stores to shut on Monday 25th September:

Darlington, County Durham

Killingworth, North Tyneside

Altrincham, Greater Manchester

Ashton, Greater Manchester

Barry, Wales

Bridgwater, Somerset

Cleveleys, Lancashire

Cockermouth, Cumbria

Crossgates, Leeds

Dartford, Kent

Dereham, Norfolk

Giltbrook, Nottingham

Great Malvern, Worcestershire

Haverfordwest, Wales

Headingley, West Yorkshire

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

Ilkeston, Derbyshire

Lichfield, Staffordshire

Louth, Lincolnshire

Market Drayton, Shropshire

Northfield, Birmingham

Oakham, Rutland

Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire

Peterborough, Cambridgeshire

Ramsgate, Kent

Skelmersdale, Lancashire

Staines, Surrey

Strood, Kent

Stroud, Gloucestershire

Thamesmead, Greater London

Thetford, Norfolk

Trowbridge, Wiltshire

Walthamstow, Greater London

Warrington, Lancashire

Waterlooville, Hampshire

Winton, Dorset

Yiewsley, Greater London

Shoppers have a limited time to visit Wilko stores. Picture: Alamy

Wilko stores to shut on Wednesday 27th September:

Alnwick, Northumberland

Arnison Shopping Park, Pity Me, County Durham

Blyth, Northumberland

Chester-le-Street, County Durham

Hartlepool, County Durham

South Shields, South Tyneside

Acocks Green, Birmingham, West Midlands

Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales

Armley, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Bedford, Bedfordshire

Boston, Lincolnshire, East Midlands

Brentwood, Essex

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

Gillingham, Kent

Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Greenwich, London

Halesowen, Dudley, West Midlands

Harlow, Essex

Kidderminster, Worcestershire

Lewisham, London

Longton, Stoke-on-Trent

Meadowhall, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Motherwell, North Lanarkshire

Newark, Nottinghamshire

Nuneaton, Warwickshire

Rainham, London

Runcorn, Cheshire

Six Acre Shopping Centre, Sale, Greater Manchester

Salford, Greater Manchester

Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire

Thornaby, North Yorkshire

Watford, Hertfordshire

Wellington, Somerset

Whitehaven, Cumbria

Wigston, Leicestershire

Worksop, Nottinghamshire

Yeovil, Somerset

More Wilko stores are due to close next week. Picture: Alamy

Wilko stores to shut on Friday 29th September:

Allenton, Derby, Derbyshire

Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

Bedminster, Bristol

Biggleswade, Bedfordshire

Boscombe, Bournemouth, Dorset

Bull Ring, Birmingham, West Midlands

Chippenham, Wiltshire

Clowne, Derbyshire

Corby, Northamptonshire

Cowley, Oxfordshire

Dudley, West Midlands

Fareham, Hampshire

Gainsborough, Lincolnshire

Gravesend, Kent

Hayes, Middlesex

Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire

Hull, East Yorkshire

Kenilworth, Warwickshire

Kettering, Northamptonshire

Kings Lynn, Norfolk

Leamington Spa, Warwickshire

Leek, Staffordshire

Mansfield, Nottinghamshire

Middlebrook, Bolton, Greater Manchester

Mildenhall, Suffolk

Newbury, Berkshire

Northallerton, North Yorkshire

Redditch, Worcestershire

Redhill, Surrey

Retford, Nottinghamshire

Rugby, Warwickshire

Rushden, Northamptonshire

Spalding, Lincolnshire

St Helens, Merseyside

Syston, Leicestershire

Wallasey, Merseyside

Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

