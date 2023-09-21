When does Wilko close? Full list of stores closing this week revealed

21 September 2023, 16:35

The full list of Wilko stores closing has been revealed
The full list of Wilko stores closing has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Which Wilko stores are closing and when do they shut? Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wilko have revealed the full list of stores closing this week after the retailer fell into administration earlier this year.

A total of 400 shops are set to close, with thousands of employees facing redundancy as Wilko's 90-years on the high street comes to an end.

There was a glimmer of hope for Wilko as The Range bought the brand for £5 million, however all current Wilko stores will shut.

The final Wilko shops are due to close by early October but which Wilko stores are closing this week? Here is the full list revealed.

Wilko has revealed which stores will be closing will be closing this week
Wilko has revealed which stores will be closing will be closing this week. Picture: Alamy

The Wilko stores closing this week:

  • Allestree
  • Andover
  • Bedford
  • Beeston
  • Bicester
  • Bloxwich
  • Bolton
  • Bordon
  • Bransholme
  • Bridgend
  • Bury
  • Carlton
  • Clacton on Sea
  • Cramlington
  • Crewe
  • Cwmbran
  • Cyfarthfa
  • Denton
  • Driffield
  • Droitwich
  • Edmonton Green
  • Farnborough
  • Fort Kinnaird
  • Fulham
  • Gateshead
  • Gorleston
  • Grays
  • Greenock
  • Havant
  • Hereford
  • Hillsborough
  • Holyhead
  • Newton Aycliffe
  • Northampton
  • Orton
  • Parc Trostre Llanelli
  • Penge
  • Peterlee
  • Pwllheli
  • Shrewsbury
  • Slough
  • Swindon
  • Tamworth Retail Park
  • Taunton
  • Walton on Thames
  • Wheatley Retail Park
  • Wigan
  • Wolverhampton
Hundreds of Wilko stores are set to shut
Hundreds of Wilko stores are set to shut. Picture: Alamy

In addition to these store closures, Wilko have revealed a further 111 stores that will be closing next week.

Full list of Wilko stores closing next week:

Wilko stores to shut on Monday 25th September:

  • Darlington, County Durham
  • Killingworth, North Tyneside
  • Altrincham, Greater Manchester
  • Ashton, Greater Manchester
  • Barry, Wales
  • Bridgwater, Somerset
  • Cleveleys, Lancashire
  • Cockermouth, Cumbria
  • Crossgates, Leeds
  • Dartford, Kent
  • Dereham, Norfolk
  • Giltbrook, Nottingham
  • Great Malvern, Worcestershire
  • Haverfordwest, Wales
  • Headingley, West Yorkshire
  • High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
  • Ilkeston, Derbyshire
  • Lichfield, Staffordshire
  • Louth, Lincolnshire
  • Market Drayton, Shropshire
  • Northfield, Birmingham
  • Oakham, Rutland
  • Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire
  • Peterborough, Cambridgeshire
  • Ramsgate, Kent
  • Skelmersdale, Lancashire
  • Staines, Surrey
  • Strood, Kent
  • Stroud, Gloucestershire
  • Thamesmead, Greater London
  • Thetford, Norfolk
  • Trowbridge, Wiltshire
  • Walthamstow, Greater London
  • Warrington, Lancashire
  • Waterlooville, Hampshire
  • Winton, Dorset
  • Yiewsley, Greater London
Shoppers have a limited time to visit Wilko stores
Shoppers have a limited time to visit Wilko stores. Picture: Alamy

Wilko stores to shut on Wednesday 27th September:

  • Alnwick, Northumberland
  • Arnison Shopping Park, Pity Me, County Durham
  • Blyth, Northumberland
  • Chester-le-Street, County Durham
  • Hartlepool, County Durham
  • South Shields, South Tyneside
  • Acocks Green, Birmingham, West Midlands
  • Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales
  • Armley, Leeds, West Yorkshire
  • Bedford, Bedfordshire
  • Boston, Lincolnshire, East Midlands
  • Brentwood, Essex
  • Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
  • Gillingham, Kent
  • Gloucester, Gloucestershire
  • Greenwich, London
  • Halesowen, Dudley, West Midlands
  • Harlow, Essex
  • Kidderminster, Worcestershire
  • Lewisham, London
  • Longton, Stoke-on-Trent
  • Meadowhall, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
  • Motherwell, North Lanarkshire
  • Newark, Nottinghamshire
  • Nuneaton, Warwickshire
  • Rainham, London
  • Runcorn, Cheshire
  • Six Acre Shopping Centre, Sale, Greater Manchester
  • Salford, Greater Manchester
  • Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire
  • Thornaby, North Yorkshire
  • Watford, Hertfordshire
  • Wellington, Somerset
  • Whitehaven, Cumbria
  • Wigston, Leicestershire
  • Worksop, Nottinghamshire
  • Yeovil, Somerset
More Wilko stores are due to close next week
More Wilko stores are due to close next week. Picture: Alamy

Wilko stores to shut on Friday 29th September:

  • Allenton, Derby, Derbyshire
  • Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
  • Bedminster, Bristol
  • Biggleswade, Bedfordshire
  • Boscombe, Bournemouth, Dorset
  • Bull Ring, Birmingham, West Midlands
  • Chippenham, Wiltshire
  • Clowne, Derbyshire
  • Corby, Northamptonshire
  • Cowley, Oxfordshire
  • Dudley, West Midlands
  • Fareham, Hampshire
  • Gainsborough, Lincolnshire
  • Gravesend, Kent
  • Hayes, Middlesex
  • Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire
  • Hull, East Yorkshire
  • Kenilworth, Warwickshire
  • Kettering, Northamptonshire
  • Kings Lynn, Norfolk
  • Leamington Spa, Warwickshire
  • Leek, Staffordshire
  • Mansfield, Nottinghamshire
  • Middlebrook, Bolton, Greater Manchester
  • Mildenhall, Suffolk
  • Newbury, Berkshire
  • Northallerton, North Yorkshire
  • Redditch, Worcestershire
  • Redhill, Surrey
  • Retford, Nottinghamshire
  • Rugby, Warwickshire
  • Rushden, Northamptonshire
  • Spalding, Lincolnshire
  • St Helens, Merseyside
  • Syston, Leicestershire
  • Wallasey, Merseyside
  • Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The Government's DWP cost of living payment is scheduled for October

When is the October cost of living payment and who qualifies?

News

You could be eligible for a Winter Fuel Payment if you were born on or before 25th September 1957.

Exact date millions of Brits will receive £600 boost to help with energy bills

NHS Organ Donation Week: How to make sure you're a donor

NHS Organ Donation Week: How to make sure you're a donor

The Great British Insulation Scheme will run until March 2026.

What is the Great British Insulation Scheme? New energy plans explained

Trending on Heart

My Mum Your Dad: How to watch the final episode early on ITVX

My Mum Your Dad: How to watch the final episode early on ITVX

Showbiz

How many episodes of My Mum Your Dad are there and when does it end?

When does My Mum Your Dad end and how many episodes are there?

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad's Martin H supported by viewers after breaking down in tears

My Mum Your Dad's Martin H supported by viewers after breaking down in tears

Showbiz

Ella Morgan has been accused of cheating on Nathanial Valentino

Nathanial Valentino says Married At First Sight 'broke him' as Ella Morgan's 'affair' is revealed

TV & Movies

Ella Morgan breaks her silence following claims she had an affair on MAFS UK

MAFS UK: Ella Morgan speaks out following claims she 'cheated' on Nathanial Valentino

Showbiz

Millie Radford has become a social media star

Who is Millie Radford? Age, partner and children revealed

Celebrities

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford's daughter Millie gives birth to baby girl and reveals name

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford's daughter Millie gives birth to baby girl and reveals name

Showbiz

My Mum Your Dad: Are any of the couples together now?

My Mum Your Dad: Are any of the couples still together?

Showbiz

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Luke and Jay still together?

Showbiz

Nathanial Valentino is one of the cast members of Married At Sight

Married At First Sight's Nathanial says he 'can't wait to tell the truth' about the show

TV & Movies

Are Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch still friends?

Are Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch still friends?

Showbiz

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have differing views on future children

Joe Swash admits he’s ‘fighting a losing battle’ with wife Stacey Solomon

Celebrities

Married At First Sight's Ella and Nathanial in explosive row

Married At First Sight's Ella and Nathanial in explosive row

Showbiz

Meet the Married at First Sight UK experts

Who are the Married At First Sight UK experts? Meet Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas

Married at First Sight

Ella Morgan and Nathanial Valentino are one of the couples on Married At First Sight

Are Married At First Sight's Ella and Nathanial still together?

TV & Movies