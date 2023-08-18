Wilko administration sale: When does it start and what are the discounts?

Wilko has launched a huge sale. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

When does the Wilko sale start? Which Wilko stores are taking part and what are the discounts? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wilko have launched an 'everything must go' sale that sees discounts on all remaining items.

This is the second round of price slashing after an administration sale was announced last week. Signs have appeared in Wilko stores promising '1000s of reductions throughout the store.'

Both of these sales come after Wilko collapsed into administration last week, putting 12,000 jobs at risk.

Here is everything you need to know about the Wilko administration sale.

Wilko have launched an administration sale in their stores. Picture: Alamy

When does the Wilko sale start?

The Wilko sale started last week and since then there have been further price cuts.

Wilko initially launched an administration sale which saw hundreds of items reduced in price. They have now launched a second sale which has seen further price drops.

The Wilko sale has already begun. Picture: Alamy

Which Wilko stores have a sale?

All Wilko stores have an 'everything must go' sale.

There are currently 400 Wilko stores in the UK. To find your nearest store, you can use Wilko's store locater on their website.

There are 400 Wilko stores in the UK. Picture: Getty

What are the Wilko sale discounts?

The Wilko sale includes up to 50% off hundreds of items including Christmas essentials, stationery and toys. More stock has been ordered and should appear in stores within the next week.

Here is the full list of discounts:

Christmas Decorations - 50% off

Garden - 30% off

Stationery - 30% off

Seasonal - 30% off

Toys - 30% off

Decorating - 20%

Do It Yourself (DIY) - 20% off

Home Adornment - 20% off

Housewares - 20% off

Kitchen - 20% off

There are plenty of savings in the Wilko sale. Picture: Getty

Can you order Wilko items online?

Wilko have stopped processing online orders, so it is no longer possible to order goods online and pick them up in store.

Wilko's home delivery has also ceased operation.

Read more: