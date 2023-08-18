Wilko administration sale: When does it start and what are the discounts?

18 August 2023, 17:41

Wilko has launched a huge sale
Wilko has launched a huge sale. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

When does the Wilko sale start? Which Wilko stores are taking part and what are the discounts? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wilko have launched an 'everything must go' sale that sees discounts on all remaining items.

This is the second round of price slashing after an administration sale was announced last week. Signs have appeared in Wilko stores promising '1000s of reductions throughout the store.'

Both of these sales come after Wilko collapsed into administration last week, putting 12,000 jobs at risk.

Here is everything you need to know about the Wilko administration sale.

Wilko have launched an administration sale in their stores
Wilko have launched an administration sale in their stores. Picture: Alamy

When does the Wilko sale start?

The Wilko sale started last week and since then there have been further price cuts.

Wilko initially launched an administration sale which saw hundreds of items reduced in price. They have now launched a second sale which has seen further price drops.

The Wilko sale has already begun
The Wilko sale has already begun. Picture: Alamy

Which Wilko stores have a sale?

All Wilko stores have an 'everything must go' sale.

There are currently 400 Wilko stores in the UK. To find your nearest store, you can use Wilko's store locater on their website.

There are 400 Wilko stores in the UK
There are 400 Wilko stores in the UK. Picture: Getty

What are the Wilko sale discounts?

The Wilko sale includes up to 50% off hundreds of items including Christmas essentials, stationery and toys. More stock has been ordered and should appear in stores within the next week.

Here is the full list of discounts:

  • Christmas Decorations - 50% off
  • Garden - 30% off
  • Stationery - 30% off
  • Seasonal - 30% off
  • Toys - 30% off
  • Decorating - 20%
  • Do It Yourself (DIY) - 20% off
  • Home Adornment - 20% off
  • Housewares - 20% off
  • Kitchen - 20% off
There are plenty of savings in the Wilko sale
There are plenty of savings in the Wilko sale. Picture: Getty

Can you order Wilko items online?

Wilko have stopped processing online orders, so it is no longer possible to order goods online and pick them up in store.

Wilko's home delivery has also ceased operation.

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Le Gavroche: Michel Roux Jr to close renowned London restaurant for 'better work-life balance'

UK & World

Bognor Regis: Police shoot dead two 'Rottweiler' dogs after pensioner seriously injured in attack

UK & World

Teenager charged following alleged rape in Dundee car park

UK & World

Sara Sharif: Father, stepmother and uncle identified in connection with murder of girl, 10

UK & World

Jacob Davies jailed for six years for raping girl and sexually assaulting two others in Orkney

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Alison Hammond told fans she was joining the Loose Women line-up.

Alison Hammond reveals she's joining Loose Women

Celebrities

Emmerdale's Liam Fox teases return for Dan Spencer after emotional goodbye

Emmerdale's Liam Fox teases return for Dan Spencer after emotional goodbye

Showbiz

Celebrity Race Across the World is on the way following the hugely successful original series.

Celebrity Race Across the World: Line-up, start date and where they're racing

TV & Movies

Charlotte Hawkins broke down while discussing the death of her dog Bailey

Charlotte Hawkins breaks down on Good Morning Britain over death of beloved dog

Celebrities

Mum Brianna revealed she charges her husband a 'cleaning fee' every month.

Woman charges husband £250 a month for cleaning their house

Lifestyle

The government have called for pubs to serve alcohol before 11am

Government calls for pubs to open early on Sunday for World Cup Final

Emmerdale actor Liam Fox: Inside his personal life with wife and children

Emmerdale's Liam Fox: Wife, children and reason for leaving soap revealed

Showbiz

Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale for good and what has actor Liam Fox said about it?

Has Dan Spencer left Emmerdale for good and what has actor Liam Fox said?

TV & Movies

Does Dan go to prison in Emmerdale?

Does Dan go to prison in Emmerdale?

TV & Movies

The Traitors is getting a second series – but when is it on TV?

The Traitors season 2: Release date, contestants, host and more

TV & Movies

The chief executive of Wilko thanked staff for all their hard work.

Is Wilko still open? Everything you need to know, from shop closures to administration

Shopping

Coronation Street's Claire Sweeney: Age, partner, children and previous roles

Coronation Street's Claire Sweeney: Age, partner, children and previous roles

Showbiz

A Reddit user told the story of her being banned from attending her father's wedding

Dad bans 17-year-old daughter from 'no children' wedding

Lifestyle

Eastenders bosses have confirmed the date of Cindy Beale's return.

EastEnders confirms date of Cindy Beale's shock return to Walford

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis reveals best cards to use abroad

Martin Lewis reveals best cards to use abroad

Showbiz