August Bank Holiday supermarket opening times including Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Sainsbury's

15 August 2023, 17:53

Want to pop to the supermarket? Here’s when they will be open on August Bank Holiday.
Want to pop to the supermarket? Here’s when they will be open on August Bank Holiday. Picture: Alamy

Are Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Lidl open on August Bank Holiday? Here are the UK supermarket opening times.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The August Bank Holiday is just around the corner.

And with the weather hotting up it's bound to be a day of sunny barbecues in the back garden and homemade picnics in the park.

While you're preparing your shopping list of picky bits, sausages, burgers and some fizz for the summer day off, we're working out where you can buy it all.

So, what shops are open on August Bank Holiday this year?

The long weekend is on its way so stock up on your tasty favourites.
The long weekend is on its way so stock up on your tasty favourites. Picture: Alamy

Supermarket opening times this August Bank Holiday

Morrisons has slightly altered opening hours on bank holiday.
Morrisons has slightly altered opening hours on bank holiday. Picture: Alamy

Morrisons opening hours

7am to 8pm

Morrisons is open on August Bank Holiday and will be opening at its usual time of 7am, but closing at the slightly earlier time of 8pm.

This varies depending on its location and size of store though, so be sure to check opening hours local to you.

Check opening times on the Morrisons store locator here.

Asda opening hours

6am to 8pm

Asda has confirmed its supermarket opening times for Monday 28th August will vary across the country.

While some stores are set to open bright and early at 6am, others will have staggered starts and close at different times.

Check opening times on the Asda store locator here.

Aldi opening times

8am to 8pm

If you need to pick up some bbq bits from Aldi you're in luck as this supermarket chain also remains open on August Bank Holiday.

Although most stores seem to be open from 8am to 8pm, it's worth confirming online before you set off.

Check opening times on the Aldi store locator here.

Make sure you check opening times before you plan your shopping trip to M&S.
Make sure you check opening times before you plan your shopping trip to M&S. Picture: Alamy

M&S opening times

8am to 8pm

Marks and Spencer is opening its doors this coming holiday so don't fret if you're throwing a posh picnic.

With larger stores opening from 8am to 8pm, there's plenty of time to hit the shops however many smaller shops are operating on restricted hours.

Check opening times on the M&S store locator here.

Lidl opening hours

8am - 8pm

Just like Aldi, it seems Lidl stores will operate under normal opening hours across the bank holiday weekend.

So whatever your local shop times are now, it's likely they will remain the same on 28th August – always best to confirm though.

Check opening times on the Lidl store locator here.

Sainsbury's opening times

7am to 8pm

Sainsbury's stores will keep their doors open on 28th August, but hours hugely vary across the UK.

Big stores in busy cities are running from 7am to 8pm, but make sure you check smaller shops and Sainsbury's Locals for restrictions.

Check opening times on the Sainsbury's store locator here.

Some supermarkets reduce hours over the bank holidays to give staff time off.
Some supermarkets reduce hours over the bank holidays to give staff time off. Picture: Alamy

Waitrose opening times

8am to 8pm

Larger Waitrose branches will remain open on 28th August with hours stretching from 8am to 8pm.

But many smaller stores have restricted hours, closing up at 4.30pm.

Check opening times on the Waitrose store locator here.

Tesco opening times

8am to 6pm

Tesco will be open on August Bank Holiday but will be operating on reduced opening hours.

Most superstores and Tesco Extras will be open from 8am to 6pm but this may vary among Express and Metro stores.

Check opening times on the Tesco store locator here.

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Iceland have announced further store closures

Full list of Iceland stores that are closing for good

News

Elderly couple charged £110 by Ryanair for printing off wrong boarding passes

Elderly couple charged £110 by Ryanair for printing off wrong boarding passes

News

A flight attendant has revealed the secret code word that signals they fancy you.

Cabin crew use secret code word to signal that you're attractive

Travel

August Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

August Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

Shopping

Sunbed wars: The unexpected problem plaguing holidaymakers

Sunbed wars: The unexpected problem plaguing holidaymakers

News

Trending on Heart

Jonnie Irwin regularly shares health updates

Jonnie Irwin health latest: How is he now?

Showbiz

The mother-of-three got candid in her latest newsletter for her lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon.

Holly Willoughby reveals heartbreaking realisation about 14-year-old son Harry

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has posted a sweet tribute to son Zach

Stacey Solomon praises eldest son in heartwarming tribute

Celebrities

Sue and Noel Radford are on their 18th holiday in 20 months.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford jets off on 18th family holiday in 20 months

Celebrities

Is Bob Hope leaving Emmerdale and does he die?

Does Bob Hope die in Emmerdale following heart-attack?

TV & Movies

Emmerdale actor Liam Fox: Inside his personal life with wife and children

Inside Emmerdale actor Liam Fox's personal life with wife and children

Showbiz

Jonnie shares three boys with his wife Jessica.

Who is Jonnie Irwin's wife? Inside presenter's family life with Jessica Holmes and three kids

Celebrities

Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale for good and what has actor Liam Fox said about it?

Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale for good?

TV & Movies

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb have reunited for a new TV show

When is Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry on TV?

Showbiz

Sir David Jason has given fans a health update

Sir David Jason gives health update after being forced to cancel Only Fools and Horses event

Showbiz

Inside Stacey Solomon's family holiday with husband Joe Swash and five kids

Inside Stacey Solomon's family holiday with husband Joe Swash and five kids

Showbiz

Gogglebox's Jenny Newby introduces baby Olive-Mae to fans online.

Gogglebox's Jenny Newby welcomes third great-grandchild and shares sweet name

Gogglebox

Danny Jones' son fell ill while on holiday

McFly singer Danny Jones' son rushed to hospital on family holiday

Showbiz

Sue shows off her new look

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shocks fans with new look

Celebrities

Adam Thomas took to Instagram to reveal his diagnosis

Adam Thomas reveals chronic illness diagnosis after secret health battle

Showbiz