August Bank Holiday supermarket opening times including Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Sainsbury's

Want to pop to the supermarket? Here’s when they will be open on August Bank Holiday. Picture: Alamy

Are Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Lidl open on August Bank Holiday? Here are the UK supermarket opening times.

The August Bank Holiday is just around the corner.

And with the weather hotting up it's bound to be a day of sunny barbecues in the back garden and homemade picnics in the park.

While you're preparing your shopping list of picky bits, sausages, burgers and some fizz for the summer day off, we're working out where you can buy it all.

So, what shops are open on August Bank Holiday this year?

The long weekend is on its way so stock up on your tasty favourites. Picture: Alamy

Supermarket opening times this August Bank Holiday

Morrisons has slightly altered opening hours on bank holiday. Picture: Alamy

Morrisons opening hours

7am to 8pm

Morrisons is open on August Bank Holiday and will be opening at its usual time of 7am, but closing at the slightly earlier time of 8pm.

This varies depending on its location and size of store though, so be sure to check opening hours local to you.

Check opening times on the Morrisons store locator here.

Asda opening hours

6am to 8pm

Asda has confirmed its supermarket opening times for Monday 28th August will vary across the country.

While some stores are set to open bright and early at 6am, others will have staggered starts and close at different times.

Check opening times on the Asda store locator here.

Aldi opening times

8am to 8pm

If you need to pick up some bbq bits from Aldi you're in luck as this supermarket chain also remains open on August Bank Holiday.

Although most stores seem to be open from 8am to 8pm, it's worth confirming online before you set off.

Check opening times on the Aldi store locator here.

Make sure you check opening times before you plan your shopping trip to M&S. Picture: Alamy

M&S opening times

8am to 8pm

Marks and Spencer is opening its doors this coming holiday so don't fret if you're throwing a posh picnic.

With larger stores opening from 8am to 8pm, there's plenty of time to hit the shops however many smaller shops are operating on restricted hours.

Check opening times on the M&S store locator here.

Lidl opening hours

8am - 8pm

Just like Aldi, it seems Lidl stores will operate under normal opening hours across the bank holiday weekend.

So whatever your local shop times are now, it's likely they will remain the same on 28th August – always best to confirm though.

Check opening times on the Lidl store locator here.

Sainsbury's opening times

7am to 8pm

Sainsbury's stores will keep their doors open on 28th August, but hours hugely vary across the UK.

Big stores in busy cities are running from 7am to 8pm, but make sure you check smaller shops and Sainsbury's Locals for restrictions.

Check opening times on the Sainsbury's store locator here.

Some supermarkets reduce hours over the bank holidays to give staff time off. Picture: Alamy

Waitrose opening times

8am to 8pm

Larger Waitrose branches will remain open on 28th August with hours stretching from 8am to 8pm.

But many smaller stores have restricted hours, closing up at 4.30pm.

Check opening times on the Waitrose store locator here.

Tesco opening times

8am to 6pm

Tesco will be open on August Bank Holiday but will be operating on reduced opening hours.

Most superstores and Tesco Extras will be open from 8am to 6pm but this may vary among Express and Metro stores.

Check opening times on the Tesco store locator here.

