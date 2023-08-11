UK Weather Latest: Hope for Brits as August Bank Holiday forecast revealed

Will it be rain or shine this August bank holiday? Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Will the weather be warm this August bank holiday?

After a wet and windy July, the UK is ready for some sunshine.

The Met Office report that Northern Ireland had their wettest July on record, after the whole of the UK was battered by Storm Antoni in the same month.

Although there have been some hot days this August, the temperatures haven't been as warm as the European heatwave that has been rocking the continent this summer.

What is the weather meant to be like this August bank holiday?

Will it be a hot August bank holiday? Picture: Alamy

The Met Office have released their long range weather report for the week of 23rd August - 6th September.

They state: "Conditions are likely to remain changeable towards the end of August and into early September. Some extended dry and settled spells are possible, but, overall, there is a slightly higher likelihood that conditions will be wetter than average during the period as opposed to drier.

"Rainfall is likely to be a mixture of organised frontal rain and showers with some of the showers possibly turning thundery. The potential for fleeting warm or hot spells exists, but in general, temperatures are likely to be around normal, or slightly warmer, for the time of year."

It's set to be a rainy bank holiday weekend. Picture: Getty

Despite the cooler weather so far, there is a possibility that the UK could reach temperatures of 40C.

Oli Claydon from the Met Office spoke earlier this year about rising temperatures.

The expert said: "It is evident that the climate is possible to reach 40C in the UK now, as we saw in a number of stations in July last year.

"The likelihood of exceeding it going forward somewhere in the UK in a given year is now increasing due to human-induced climate change."

The UK could see temperatures reach 40C. Picture: Alamy

Oli Claydon added: "So as well as the need to mitigate against future climate change by reducing emissions of greenhouse gases, we're already experiencing the impacts of climate change now, so there's already a need to adapt to the types of weather extremes that we can see in the UK."

The Met Office haven't predicted what the weather will be like for September, however last year saw the month be warmer than average.

