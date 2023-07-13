European heatwave: Brit holidaymakers warned over temperatures of 45C across Spain, Italy and Greece

13 July 2023, 12:35

European heatwave: Brit holidaymakers warned over temperatures of 45C across Spain, Italy and Greece
European heatwave: Brit holidaymakers warned over temperatures of 45C across Spain, Italy and Greece. Picture: ITV/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Brits planning holidays to Spain, Turkey, Greece and Italy in the next two weeks have been warned over a deadly heatwave.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

British holidaymakers hoping to take off abroad for some sunshine are set to get more than they bargained for as a heatwave will send temperature soaring to 45C and above.

Italy, Greece, Spain and Turkey are among the popular holiday destinations expected to be put at risk by the anticyclone weather system from the Sahara Desert.

The weather system causing chaos for locals are tourists has been named Cerberus, Dante's three-headed dog in Greek mythology.

People have been warned that the weather conditions will pose a risk to life, with ten major cities in Italy – including Florence and Rome – being struck with a red weather warning.

Tourists cool off at Fontana della Barcaccia as Rome experiences soaring temperatures
Tourists cool off at Fontana della Barcaccia as Rome experiences soaring temperatures. Picture: Alamy

Opposed to other weather warnings, this one means that there is a risk to life for all people, not just the vulnerable.

The heatwave is set to last up to two weeks, with temperature in some areas of Europe to peak to 45C early next week.

Italian islands Sardinia and Sicily are expected to see the highest temperatures, with reports that the mercury could reach 48.8C.

Temperature are expected to hit a high of 45C in Tunisia, 44C in Spain and 44 in Italy
Temperature are expected to hit a high of 45C in Tunisia, 44C in Spain and 44 in Italy. Picture: ITV

Locals and tourists visiting the effected areas have been advised to drink at least two litres of water a day and to avoid coffee and alcohol.

Italian politician Nicola Fratoianni put out a statement on social media this week after a 44-year-old man died in the town of Lodi, near Milan, after passing out in the heat.

"We are facing an unbearable heatwave", he wrote: "Maybe it's the case that in the hottest hours, all the useful precautions are taken to avoid tragedies like the one that happened today in Lodi."

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

How Prince William and Kate Middleton told Prince George he would be king one day

How Prince George was told he will be King one day by Prince William and Kate Middleton

Royals

'Very hard to do job of two to three people': How junior doctors' strikes are affecting patient care

UK & World

UK weather: 'Low chance' of heatwave this summer, experts say

UK & World

Glasgow homelessness charity boss calls on council to 'donate instead of hate' after parking fine issued during food drop-off

UK & World

Huw Edwards: Was The Sun right to publish allegations about BBC presenter?

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Here's who has left Love Island 2023

Who left Love Island 2023 last night?

TV & Movies

Indiyah Pollock has opened up about the shock Love Island recouplings

Love Island’s Indiyah Pollock reveals what really happens during tense recouplings

TV & Movies

Children can eat free and restaurants and cafe's across the UK

Full list of restaurants and café's offering free meals for kids during summer holidays

Lifestyle

Sue Radford has opened up about her plans for a new house

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford ‘so excited’ as she teases first look at new mansion

Showbiz

Joe Swash has opened up about his custody battle

Joe Swash says Stacey Solomon 'saved him' as he opens up about custody battle

Celebrities

Who is Lily Allen married to and does she have any children?

Who is Lily Allen married to and does she have any children?

Celebrities

Alison Hammond has spoken out on her 'feud' with Dermot O'Leary

Alison Hammond breaks silence on ‘feud’ with This Morning co-star Dermot O’Leary

TV & Movies

Ashley Cain opens up about his daughter

Ashley Cain breaks down in tears as he remembers brave daughter Azaylia

Showbiz

Mum removes 16-year-old son's bedroom door as punishment for misbehaving

Mum removes 16-year-old son's bedroom door as punishment for misbehaving

Lifestyle

A cleaning expert has revealed how to get your pillows white again

Cleaning experts reveal hack to remove yellow stains from pillows for just 4p

Lifestyle

A Harry Potter book has gone for £10,500 after being bought for 30p

Rare Harry Potter book bought for 30p sells for more than £10,000

Lifestyle

A little-known website sells school uniform for as little as 50p

Parents can sell school uniforms and buy items from 50p on little-known website

Lifestyle

Headteacher defends decision to lock school toilets during classes

Headteacher defends decision to lock school toilets during classes

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has been working out to feel better

Stacey Solomon says she loves her body as she works out in new video

Showbiz

Royal Caribbean Icon of the Sea: Inside the world's largest cruise ship

Royal Caribbean Icon of the Sea: Inside the world's largest cruise ship

Lifestyle