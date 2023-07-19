August weather forecast UK: Met Office reveals when the weather will improve

19 July 2023

The Met Office has predicted when the hot weather will be back
The Met Office has predicted when the hot weather will be back. Picture: Getty Images

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Summer 2023 weather predictions: The Met Office reveals when the hot weather will be back...

Despite countries across Europe facing an extreme heatwave, it’s been a washout in the UK over the past few weeks.

June was one of the hottest and driest on record, but things have been looking very windy and wet for July.

With many Brits wondering when the summer will return, now the Met Office has predicted when things will improve.

So, when will the hot weather return and will there be a heatwave in August? Here’s what we know…

Rain has been dampening British holidaymaker's visits to the beach
Rain has been dampening British holidaymaker's visits to the beach. Picture: Getty

Weather forecast for August in the UK

According to the Met Office, the UK won't see any more hot summer weather until mid-August.

Meteorologist Simon Partridge explained: "The general gist is it will become a little more settled through the week but we are not going to see weather as wet and windy as over the weekend.

“But at the same time there will not be any particular dry or settled or warm weather either, so things are carrying on for July as they have for the past couple of weeks.”

The hot weather is not set to return until August
The hot weather is not set to return until August. Picture: Getty

Looking ahead, he added the same weather will continue until next month, adding: "It's fairly disappointing for the middle of July, nothing particularly warm or sunny.

"At the moment, the main signal on our long-range models is there is a signal for things turning drier and warmer but not until mid-August.

"The weather pattern is blocked and not changing which is part of the reason why things got so warm in southern Europe, because that high pressure is just sitting there, keeping that warmth growing.

“But unfortunately it is keeping us in this more changeable airstream, so nothing too wonderful for the next couple of weeks."

We could be seeing some more hot weather next month
We could be seeing some more hot weather next month. Picture: Getty

From the beginning of July, unsettled conditions have brought rain, strong winds and thunderstorms.

The long range forecast for August states the start of the month is going to continue to see these conditions with widespread showers and above average rainfall.

The Met Office website states: “The likelihood of showers may decrease towards the middle of the month, as more settled conditions become somewhat more probable.

“Temperatures are generally expected to be around average for the time of year, perhaps becoming a little warmer by the end of this period.”

