UK weather: Exact date and time heatwave will hit regions

UK weather: Exact date and time heatwave will hit regions. Picture: Met Office/ Alamy

By Alice Dear

The Met Office has put out a 48 hour alert across six regions of the UK as hot weather is set to return.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK is expected to see another heatwave this weekend after a plume of very warm air triggers a heat surge across the country.

The Met Office and the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) have recently released a two-day weather warning for six regions as highs of 29C are expected to cause health issues for some.

The hot weather is expected to begin from 12pm on Friday (7th July) with some areas experiencing more intense heat than others.

As well as hot weather, some areas across the UK are expected to see thunderstorms and heavy showers.

The UK is set for high temperatures this weekend. Picture: Getty

Most recently, a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was released from experts who expect London, South East, East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England and Yorkshire and the Humber to see downpours from 9:00am on Saturday (8th July).

So, when will the heatwave hit and which six areas have weather warnings?

The six regions with weather warnings in place across the weekend are London, South East, East Midlands, East of England and Yorkshire and the Humber.

Met Office weather forecast for Friday 4:00pm (left) and Saturday 4:00pm (right). Picture: Met Office

Here's a breakdown of what to expect in each area:

London

Friday 7th July: Highs of 29C expected to peak around 3:00pm

Saturday 8th July: Highs of 27C

South East

Friday 7th July: Highs of 26C with heat peaking at 7:00pm

Saturday 8th July: Highs of 26C hitting as early as 10:00am

East Midlands

Friday 7th July: Highs of 27C hitting between 4:00pm and 7:00pm

Saturday 8th July: Highs of 26C around 5:00pm

West Midlands

Friday 7th July: Highs of 27C expected between 4:00pm and 7:00pm

Saturday 8th July: Highs of 24C reaching peak around 3:00pm

East of England

Friday 7th July: Highs of 29C in some parts with heat peaking around 1:00pm

Saturday 8th July: Highs of 28C peaking at 1:00pm

Yorkshire and the Humber

Friday 7th July: Highs of 27C from 3:00pm

Saturday 8th July: Highs of 25C across the region