UK Weather: When is the heatwave arriving?

14 August 2023, 13:29

The UK could have a mini heatwave
The UK could have a mini heatwave. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The latest Met Office forecast suggests a warm week with temperatures reaching 30C.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office have revealed that the UK could be set for some summer weather this week.

After a fairly rainy July and August, the sun is set to arrive with temperatures potentially reaching 30C on Friday.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: "A general warming trend is expected through much of this week, as the weather settles down for a time.

"Whilst some southern areas are already likely to reach the mid 20s by Wednesday, it’s not until Thursday that the warmer weather will become more widespread, with parts of Scotland also reaching the low 20s. Most places will be dry with sunshine, although some early mist and low cloud could mean a slow start for some areas."

It's set to be a hot week
It's set to be a hot week. Picture: Getty

He continued: "We are likely to see the warmest weather on Friday and Saturday, with low to mid 20s widely and a peak of 29C most probable in the southeast; at this stage the odd 30 Celsius here on Friday cannot be ruled out.

"A frontal system arriving into the west and southwest later on Friday, which could be preceded by thunderstorms, does complicate matters somewhat; after a very muggy night in the southeast overnight into Saturday."

This warm weather will be good news for those who have been waiting for a scorching summer.

The Met Office report that Northern Ireland had their wettest July on record, after the whole of the UK was battered by Storm Antoni in the same month.

It was a different story for the rest of Europe as the European Heatwave took over the continent. Portugal has been rocked by wildfires and countries like Spain and Greece have reached 45C.

Temperatures could reach 30C this week
Temperatures could reach 30C this week. Picture: Alamy

Oli Claydon from the Met Office spoke earlier this year about rising temperatures.

The expert said: "It is evident that the climate is possible to reach 40C in the UK now, as we saw in a number of stations in July last year.

"The likelihood of exceeding it going forward somewhere in the UK in a given year is now increasing due to human-induced climate change."

He added: "So as well as the need to mitigate against future climate change by reducing emissions of greenhouse gases, we're already experiencing the impacts of climate change now, so there's already a need to adapt to the types of weather extremes that we can see in the UK."

Read more:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Oher: NFL player who inspired Oscar-winning movie The Blind Side sues family who took him in

Showbiz

Andre Onana: Wolves boss Gary O'Neil says PGMOL's Jon Moss apologised after Man Utd goalkeeper's challenge was 'blatant penalty'

Argentine peso plunges after anti-establishment presidential candidate, Javier Milei, wins primary

UK & World

Dame Priti Patel takes aim at government's 'alarming and staggering lack of clarity' over plans to house asylum seekers at Essex RAF base

UK & World

Hawaii wildfires: Governor warns dozens more could be dead

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Emmerdale actor Liam Fox: Inside his personal life with wife and children

Inside Emmerdale actor Liam Fox's personal life with wife and children

Showbiz

Jonnie shares three boys with his wife Jessica.

Who is Jonnie Irwin's wife? Inside presenter's family life with Jessica Holmes and three kids

Celebrities

Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale for good and what has actor Liam Fox said about it?

Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale for good?

TV & Movies

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb have reunited for a new TV show

When is Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry on TV?

Showbiz

A flight attendant has revealed the secret code word that signals they fancy you.

Cabin crew use secret code word to signal that you're attractive

Travel

Sir David Jason has given fans a health update

Sir David Jason gives health update after being forced to cancel Only Fools and Horses event

Showbiz

Inside Stacey Solomon's family holiday with husband Joe Swash and five kids

Inside Stacey Solomon's family holiday with husband Joe Swash and five kids

Showbiz

Gogglebox's Jenny Newby introduces baby Olive-Mae to fans online.

Gogglebox's Jenny Newby welcomes third great-grandchild and shares sweet name

Gogglebox

Danny Jones' son fell ill while on holiday

McFly singer Danny Jones' son rushed to hospital on family holiday

Showbiz

Sue shows off her new look

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shocks fans with new look

Celebrities

Adam Thomas took to Instagram to reveal his diagnosis

Adam Thomas reveals chronic illness diagnosis after secret health battle

Showbiz

Bobby Brazier has had a varied career so far

Who is Bobby Brazier? Inside the actor's life

Showbiz

Josie Gibson has spoken out about her love life

Who is Josie Gibson's new boyfriend? Everything we know about the presenter's partner

Showbiz

Paul Sinha has opened up about his Parkinson's diagnosis

The Chase star Paul Sinha says 'time is running out' after Parkinson's update

Showbiz

Taylor Swift has announced a release date for her new album

When is Taylor Swift's new album released and why is she re-recording her music?

Showbiz