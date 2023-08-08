Is it safe to travel to Portugal as wildfires spread?

8 August 2023, 17:53

Wildfires have continued to spread throughout Portugal
Wildfires have continued to spread throughout Portugal. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

The wildfires started on Saturday and have continued to spread throughout Portugal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wildfires in Portugal have continued to ravage the country for the past three days, with more than 800 firefighters tackling the blaze.

The fire started in the Odemira area of the country and has made its way to the Algarve and further south. Odemira's mayor, Helder Guerreiro, said the situation was "critical, difficult and complex."

So far 1,400 people have been evacuated from the area and around 6,700 hectares of land have been destroyed.

With the hot weather set to continue, is it still safe to travel to Portugal?

A wildfire burns a forest area in Carrascal, Proenca a Nova on August 6, 2023
A wildfire burns a forest area in Carrascal, Proenca a Nova on August 6, 2023. Picture: Getty

At the time of writing, there is currently no state of alert regarding the Portuguese wildfires.

Portugal’s Minister of Internal Administration, José Luís Carneiro, gave a statement regarding the government's decision to not declare a state of alert.

The Portugal Resident reported the minister saying: “Either because of the response of the (teams), or because of the number of fires, or because of the change that seems to be positive in the movement of winds – and also because there has been, from yesterday to today, a relative replacement of nocturnal humidity, for now the alert situation will not be ordered.”

Firefighters battle a wildfire in Carrascal, Proenca a Nova on August 6, 2023
Firefighters battle a wildfire in Carrascal, Proenca a Nova on August 6, 2023. Picture: Getty

There has been no official update from the UK Foreign Office on whether it is unsafe to travel to Portugal, however the website states the following:

"Forest fires can occur anywhere in Portugal. Risk of fires is higher when the weather is hot and dry. Fires have become more common due to drought and high temperatures. Forest fires are highly dangerous and unpredictable. The Portuguese authorities may evacuate areas and close roads for safety reasons."

They have added that people should:

  • Familiarise yourself with local safety and emergency procedures
  • Follow the advice of the Portuguese authorities
  • Call the emergency services on 112 if you see a wildfire

"Starting a forest fire, even if it is by accident, is illegal in Portugal. For information about active forest fires and forecasts, visit the Portuguese Met Office website for information on Portugal and Madeira," they added.

A firefighter airplane drops water in a wildfire in Carrascal, Proenca a Nova on August 6, 2023
A firefighter airplane drops water in a wildfire in Carrascal, Proenca a Nova on August 6, 2023. Picture: Getty

The Met Office are reporting that the hot weather is set to continue and parts of Spain, Portugal and North Africa could reach the mid 40C.

Since the FCDO has not issued an advisory against all 'non-essential' travel to Portugal, it may be difficult to get a refund on your holiday if you choose not to go.

It is best to contact the travel company you have booked with to confirm their cancellation policy.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Murder investigation begins after woman's remains found in London canal

UK & World

Wegovy: Weight loss injections can lower heart attack and stroke risk in obese people by a fifth, research suggests

UK & World

Every police officer in Northern Ireland has data compromised in 'monumental' breach due to human error

UK & World

Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson refuses to apologise for 'go back to France' comment - but says government has failed to tackle illegal immigration

UK & World

Joint COVID and flu autumn booster vaccination programme pushed back

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Woman reveals she won't see date again after he lets her pay £110 bill [Stock Image]

Woman reveals she won't see date again after he lets her pay £110 bill

Lifestyle

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her body image struggles

Molly-Mae Hague says she's 'happy' with post-baby body after image struggles

Showbiz

'I named my baby girl after a spice, but I don't care what people say' [Stock Images]

'I named my baby girl after a spice, but I don't care what people say'

Parenting

Yolande Trueman made a surprise appearance in EastEnders this week

Who plays Yolande Trueman in EastEnders and what happened to her?

TV & Movies

Jonnie Irwin marks 'last ever' school drop off amid cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin marks 'last ever' school drop off amid cancer battle

Showbiz

The guest brought along a pair of Queen Victoria's bloomers

Antiques Roadshow guest stunned over valuation of Queen Victoria's underwear

TV & Movies

Who is Sandra Bullock's partner, what is ALS and how did Bryan Randall he die?

Sandra Bullock partner: Who is Bryan Randall and what is ALS?

Showbiz

Who are Sinead O'Connor's children and what happened to her son Shane?

Sinead O'Connor children: Singer's family life and death of son explained

Showbiz

When is I'm A Celeb on TV?

When does I'm A Celebrity 2023 start?

TV & Movies

Joanne Clifton talks putting her own twist on Princess Fiona for Shrek The Musical

Joanne Clifton puts her own twist on Princess Fiona for Shrek The Musical

Showbiz

BBC series Wolf has gripped viewers with the terrifying storyline and experienced cast

Will there be a second series of BBC Wolf?

TV & Movies

Lucy Fallon starred as Bethany Platt in Coronation Street

Coronation Street: Is Lucy Fallon returning as Bethany Platt?

TV & Movies

Robbie Williams reveals he wants 'filler' following two stone weight loss

Robbie Williams reveals he wants cosmetic 'filler' following two stone weight loss

Showbiz

Ed Sheeran wearing his glasses and a black blazer and tie alongside a picture of his wife Cherry Seaborn and a tiny pair of socks for their daughter

Ed Sheeran children: Names, ages and what he's said about them

Showbiz

A thermometer with 40 degrees alongside two girls eating an ice cream in the sun

Weather forecast: When is the next UK heatwave?

Lifestyle