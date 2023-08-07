UK weather: Hottest day in a month expected this week as temperatures soar to 27C

7 August 2023, 11:54 | Updated: 7 August 2023, 12:56

Thermometer next to a picture of people sunbathing in a green park
UK weather: August temperatures are set to be higher than average before the end of the month. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Warm weather is set to return this week, with scorching temperatures in the South. Here's what the Met Office has to say as August gives promise of a heatwave.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK is set for tropical temperatures this month after a cold, wet and disappointing start to August.

The Met Office has predicted sweltering weather could return this week, following a very wet weekend thanks to Storm Antoni, with temperatures reaching 27C in London and parts of the midlands this Thursday, 10th August.

Last week the UK experienced wind and rain courtesy of Storm Antoni, however hotter weather should be returning this month.

Here is the latest forecast for August.

People sitting on a warm beach with clear blue skies
Hot weather is set to continue for the week as temperatures rise. Picture: Alamy

When is the UK going to get hot again?

The Met Office are reporting pleasant weather for this week (7th August - 13th August):

"A dry and sunny start is likely for many parts of the UK at the beginning of this period. The best of sunshine will most likely be found in central and eastern parts of the country, with conditions being cloudier and a few showers in the west and southwestern areas.

Read more: Weather forecast: When is the next UK heatwave?

Read more: August weather forecast: Will the UK finally get some sun?

"Similar conditions are likely to persist throughout the rest of the period, with high pressure to the east of the UK bringing dry weather to the southeast. However, low pressure system in the northwest is likely to bring wet and rainy conditions to the northwest areas.

"Perhaps periods of low clouds and misty conditions at times for the south. Winds are likely to be light for most, stronger in the north. Temperatures will mostly be warmer than average."

Temperatures are set to soar in parts of the UK
Temperatures are set to soar in parts of the UK. Picture: Alamy

Last week the UK was battered by Storm Antoni with wind gusts reaching 78mph and heavy downpours.

A danger to life alert was issued, covering southwestern areas of England and Wales, however this has now been lifted.

There were strong winds and rain last week
There were strong winds and rain last week. Picture: Alamy

From 11th-20th August, the nice weather is set to continue with the Met Office stating:

"A mix of conditions is likely for many parts during the beginning of this period. A band of cloud moving eastwards is likely to bring outbreaks of rain, perhaps heavy for some. However, mostly dry and bright conditions on either side of the band of cloud, with some showers possibly developing in the west.

"Remaining mixed throughout the rest of the period. High pressure will sit to the east of the UK bringing dry and fine conditions to the southeast and allow low pressure systems bringing cloud and rain into the northwest. Some low cloud and coastal mist are also possible in the south at times.

"Winds are likely to be light for most, though stronger in the north. Temperatures will near to or slightly above average."

Read more:

