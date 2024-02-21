Is Primark closing? A closer look at the rumours

Rumours of Primark closing have been doing the rounds. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Why do people think Primark is shutting? A social media hoax has gone viral claiming that Primark has gone bankrupt.

Primark is currently trending in the UK after rumours began to swirl that the shop had gone bust and was shutting down.

After lots of social media gossip, it has been revealed that Primark is not closing down, but was instead part of a TikTok hoax claiming the store was bankrupt. In reality, Primark are actually investing more money into their stores and opening new locations in 2024 and 2025.

However after the recent news that The Body Shop has gone into administration and was closing hundreds of their stores, many are still unaware that Primark isn't actually shutting.

Why do people think Primark is closing down? Here is everything we know.

Primark was rumoured to be closing down. Picture: Alamy

Is Primark shutting down in the UK?

Primark is not shutting down in the UK. Rumours began flying on social media on Wednesday the 21st of February after false reports that Primark was closing down were shared.

Instead, Primark are actually opening more stores and are investing £75million in its UK store estate.

Has Primark gone bust?

Primark has not gone bust, however many social media users have raised the question after the brand began trending earlier today.

The company is said to be worth around £1.1billion and have made a commitment to open new shops in Bury St. Edmunds, Teesside Park and Glasgow Fort in 2024, with branches in Epsom and Newbury opening in 2025.

Social media users claimed Primark was closing. Picture: Alamy

Why do people think Primark is closing?

On Wednesday the 21st of February a social media hoax claimed that Primark was closing its shops in the UK.

This led to outraged X users taking to the site to ask whether the statement was true.

One user wrote: "HUH??? PRIMARK IS CLOSING DOWN????"

Another added: "Primark is bankrupt? And are closing all stores? I hope this is a rumour…"

With a third stating: "Primark can’t be shutting down. Nah."

