Which Papa Johns are closing? Full list of locations and closures

26 March 2024, 16:25

Papa Johns have revealed store closures
Papa Johns have revealed store closures. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hope Wilson

The Papa Johns closure list revealed as pizza chain announces store shut downs.

Papa Johns have revealed they are set to close 43 of their restaurants in yet another blow to the high-street.

The pizza giant have announced they will be shutting almost a tenth of their sites, all of which have been 'underperforming'. The chain currently own 450 stores across the UK, with locations in Doncaster, Wimbledon, Southport and Watford set to close. It is currently unclear how many jobs are at risk.

Papa Johns are the latest business to announce store closures. This news comes after Ted Baker fell into administration last week, while The Body Shop, Wilko and Next all revealed they were closing selected shops in the past year.

Which Papa Johns shops are shutting down? The full closures list revealed.

Papa John's are set to close a number of stores
Papa John's are set to close a number of stores. Picture: Alamy

Full list of Papa Johns closing:

  • Barnsley, South Yorkshire
  • Bebington, Merseyside
  • Bexhill, East Sussex
  • Billericay, Essex
  • Bromley, Greater London
  • Coulsdon, Greater London
  • Cricklewood, Greater London
  • Darlington, County Durham
  • Doncaster, South Yorkshire
  • Durham, County Durham
  • East Dulwich, Greater London
  • East Grinstead, West Sussex
  • Eastbourne, East Sussex
  • Hailsham, East Sussex
  • Harringay, Greater London
  • Harrogate, North Yorkshire
  • Hendon, Greater London
  • Horsham, West Sussex
  • Lancaster, Lancashire
  • Leeds Meanwood, West Yorkshire
  • Liverpool West Derby Road, Merseyside
  • Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire
  • Mottingham, Greater London
  • Northwood Hills, Greater London
  • Peacehaven, East Sussex
  • Peckham, Greater London
  • Penge, Greater London
  • Putney, Greater London
  • Redhill, Surrey
  • Rochdale, Greater Manchester
  • Rotherham, South Yorkshire
  • Ruislip, Greater London
  • Runcorn, Cheshire
  • Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire
  • Sittingbourne, Kent
  • Southport, Merseyside
  • St Helens, Merseyside
  • Stoke Newington, Greater London
  • Tunbridge Wells, Kent
  • Upminster, Greater London
  • Watford St Albans Road, Hertfordshire
  • Whitton, Greater London
  • Wimbledon, Greater London
The full list of Papa John's stores to close have been released
The full list of Papa John's stores to close have been released. Picture: Alamy

Upon announcing the news, UK managing director Chris Phylactou said: "Our priority is our team members, who will be fully supported throughout this process.

"Our goal is to work with impacted team members and attempt to find redeployment opportunities where available.

"We understand the impact this will have on our team members and are committed to supporting them during this time."

Papa John's are the latest to announce shop closures
Papa John's are the latest to announce shop closures. Picture: Alamy

Mr Phylactou added: "While this is a difficult decision, closing these underperforming locations will give us the opportunity to invest back into the right locations with the right partners for long-term growth.

"We are focused on driving shared profitable growth across our UK restaurants, by continuing to make improvements to our business to ensure that we are well positioned for the future.

"We have been encouraged by the results so far from these initiatives."

