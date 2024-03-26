Which Papa Johns are closing? Full list of locations and closures

Papa Johns have revealed store closures. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Papa Johns have announced store shut downs.

Papa Johns have revealed they are set to close 43 of their restaurants in yet another blow to the high-street.

The pizza giant have announced they will be shutting almost a tenth of their sites, all of which have been 'underperforming'. The chain currently own 450 stores across the UK, with locations in Doncaster, Wimbledon, Southport and Watford set to close. It is currently unclear how many jobs are at risk.

Papa Johns are the latest business to announce store closures. This news comes after Ted Baker fell into administration last week, while The Body Shop, Wilko and Next all revealed they were closing selected shops in the past year.

Papa John's are set to close a number of stores. Picture: Alamy

Full list of Papa Johns closing:

Barnsley, South Yorkshire

Bebington, Merseyside

Bexhill, East Sussex

Billericay, Essex

Bromley, Greater London

Coulsdon, Greater London

Cricklewood, Greater London

Darlington, County Durham

Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Durham, County Durham

East Dulwich, Greater London

East Grinstead, West Sussex

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Hailsham, East Sussex

Harringay, Greater London

Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Hendon, Greater London

Horsham, West Sussex

Lancaster, Lancashire

Leeds Meanwood, West Yorkshire

Liverpool West Derby Road, Merseyside

Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire

Mottingham, Greater London

Northwood Hills, Greater London

Peacehaven, East Sussex

Peckham, Greater London

Penge, Greater London

Putney, Greater London

Redhill, Surrey

Rochdale, Greater Manchester

Rotherham, South Yorkshire

Ruislip, Greater London

Runcorn, Cheshire

Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire

Sittingbourne, Kent

Southport, Merseyside

St Helens, Merseyside

Stoke Newington, Greater London

Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Upminster, Greater London

Watford St Albans Road, Hertfordshire

Whitton, Greater London

Wimbledon, Greater London

The full list of Papa John's stores to close have been released. Picture: Alamy

Upon announcing the news, UK managing director Chris Phylactou said: "Our priority is our team members, who will be fully supported throughout this process.

"Our goal is to work with impacted team members and attempt to find redeployment opportunities where available.

"We understand the impact this will have on our team members and are committed to supporting them during this time."

Papa John's are the latest to announce shop closures. Picture: Alamy

Mr Phylactou added: "While this is a difficult decision, closing these underperforming locations will give us the opportunity to invest back into the right locations with the right partners for long-term growth.

"We are focused on driving shared profitable growth across our UK restaurants, by continuing to make improvements to our business to ensure that we are well positioned for the future.

"We have been encouraged by the results so far from these initiatives."