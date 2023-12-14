Tesco recalls Christmas stuffing mix as it may contain moths

14 December 2023, 12:02

Tesco recalls Christmas stuffing mix as it may contain moths
Tesco recalls Christmas stuffing mix as it may contain moths. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hope Wilson

The supermarket have recalled a popular festive item as there is a possibility it may contain moths.

Tesco have recalled their Christmas stuffing as it may contain moths.

The supermarket made the announcement that their Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix 130g with a best before end date of September 2024, may contain insects and should not be consumed.

The official recall notice stated: "We are recalling a single batch of Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix due to the possible presence of moths which makes the product unfit for human consumption."

The Foods Standard Agency explained that customers who have purchased the stuffing should not eat it and should return the product.

Tesco have recalled their Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix
Tesco have recalled their Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix. Picture: Alamy

Tesco added: "Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused."

It is currently unknown how many moths may be in the mix, or how they came to be there.

