Is Ted Baker closing down and will there be a sale?

19 March 2024, 17:37

Ted Baker is said to have appointed administrators
Ted Baker is said to have appointed administrators. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about to know about the Ted Baker administration reports as well as whether the store is closing down and if there is a sale.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rumours have been swirling regarding Ted Baker after Sky News reported that the business had filed to appoint administrators.

After recent rumours of Primark shutting down as well as The Body Shop recently confirming it was closing stores as well as Wilko, Ted Baker could be the next store to disappear from the high-street. This move would put 86 stores and hundreds of jobs at risk.

The shop, which was founded by Ray Kelvin, is now owned by Authentic Brands Group. The company's chief strategy and transition officer John McNamara said: "We wish that there could have been a better outcome for the Ted Baker employees and stakeholders."

Is Ted Baker closing down and will there be a sale? Here is everything you need to know.

There are reports that Ted Baker may be closing down
There are reports that Ted Baker may be closing down. Picture: Alamy

Is Ted Baker closing down?

It hasn't been confirmed if Ted Baker is closing down, however Sky News have reported that No Ordinary Designer Label, which trades under the Ted Baker brand, have 'filed a notice of intention to appoint Teneo Financial Advisory as administrators on Tuesday.'

However the company's chief strategy and transition officer John McNamara stated that Ted Baker "will continue to trade online and in stores."

READ MORE: Which Wilko stores have Poundland bought? Full list of locations revealed

READ MORE: Wilko shoppers warned about fake websites scamming customers

People have been wondering if Ted Baker will be having a closing down sale
People have been wondering if Ted Baker will be having a closing down sale. Picture: Alamy

Is there a Ted Baker sale?

It isn't clear if there will be a Ted Baker sale as the company haven't revealed whether they are closing down or not.

The store regularly have discounts on their products however it isn't known if they will have a closing down sale.

READ MORE: Is The Body Shop closing down? Latest on shop closures and job cuts

READ MORE: Wilko brand saved by The Range in £5million deal

READ MORE: Easter egg offers 2024 that will save you money this spring

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police release man arrested over east London crossbow attacks

UK & World

FA urged by government to consider banning transgender women from playing women's football to prevent 'unfair advantage'

UK & World

Baby giraffe dies of broken neck at Zoo Miami

UK & World

Jeremy Hunt hints at autumn election as PM confirms leader summit in July

UK & World

Seven ways photo of late Queen has been edited

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

MAFS Australia couple Michael and Stephen are a new couple on the show

Are MAFS Australia's Michael and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Stephen found it difficult to accept his facial scars

MAFS Australia's Stephen reveals tragic story behind facial scars

Married at First Sight

Michael tied the knot with Stephen on MAFS Australia

Who is Michael from MAFS Australia? His age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Lauren Dunn has opened up about cruel comments online amid her Married At First Sight appearance

MAFS Australia's Lauren looks unrecognisable before botox and filler

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Tahnee reveals Sara was messaging ex-boyfriend Ollie during filming

MAFS Australia's Tahnee reveals Sara was messaging ex-boyfriend Ollie during filming

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia pair Madeleine and Ash tied the knot on the show

MAFS Australia bride Madeleine’s shocking unaired wedding antics revealed

Married at First Sight

The Celebrity Big Brother eviction is coming up

Who is up for eviction on Celebrity Big Brother?

TV & Movies

MAFS couple Sara and Tim have had a rocky time on the show

MAFS Australia insider reveals real reason why Sara cancelled dates with Tim

Married at First Sight

Mel Schilling is best known for being an expert on Married At First Sight

Mel Schilling's cancer health update, how is the Married At First Sight expert doing?

Showbiz

Celebrity Big Brother has seen multiple housemates leave the show

Who has left Celebrity Big Brother? Full list of evicted housemates revealed

TV & Movies

Mel Schilling is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer last year

Mel Schilling was 'doubled over in pain' filming MAFS Australia before cancer diagnosis

Celebrities

Louis Walsh is a CBB housemate

Who is Louis Walsh? His age, height and net worth revealed

TV & Movies

Colson Smith is a housmate on Celebrity Big Brother

Who is Colson Smith? His age, height, net worth and weight loss explained

TV & Movies

Fans have been wondering how long CBB is on for

How long is Celebrity Big Brother on for?

TV & Movies

Celebrity Big Brother will come to an end in March

When is the CBB final? End date revealed as favourite announced

TV & Movies