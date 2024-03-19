Is Ted Baker closing down and will there be a sale?

Ted Baker is said to have appointed administrators. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about to know about the Ted Baker administration reports as well as whether the store is closing down and if there is a sale.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rumours have been swirling regarding Ted Baker after Sky News reported that the business had filed to appoint administrators.

After recent rumours of Primark shutting down as well as The Body Shop recently confirming it was closing stores as well as Wilko, Ted Baker could be the next store to disappear from the high-street. This move would put 86 stores and hundreds of jobs at risk.

The shop, which was founded by Ray Kelvin, is now owned by Authentic Brands Group. The company's chief strategy and transition officer John McNamara said: "We wish that there could have been a better outcome for the Ted Baker employees and stakeholders."

Is Ted Baker closing down and will there be a sale? Here is everything you need to know.

There are reports that Ted Baker may be closing down. Picture: Alamy

Is Ted Baker closing down?

It hasn't been confirmed if Ted Baker is closing down, however Sky News have reported that No Ordinary Designer Label, which trades under the Ted Baker brand, have 'filed a notice of intention to appoint Teneo Financial Advisory as administrators on Tuesday.'

However the company's chief strategy and transition officer John McNamara stated that Ted Baker "will continue to trade online and in stores."

READ MORE: Which Wilko stores have Poundland bought? Full list of locations revealed

READ MORE: Wilko shoppers warned about fake websites scamming customers

People have been wondering if Ted Baker will be having a closing down sale. Picture: Alamy

Is there a Ted Baker sale?

It isn't clear if there will be a Ted Baker sale as the company haven't revealed whether they are closing down or not.

The store regularly have discounts on their products however it isn't known if they will have a closing down sale.

READ MORE: Is The Body Shop closing down? Latest on shop closures and job cuts

READ MORE: Wilko brand saved by The Range in £5million deal

READ MORE: Easter egg offers 2024 that will save you money this spring