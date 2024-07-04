Cineworld closures list revealed as sites set to be axed

4 July 2024, 15:48

Some Cineworld locations will be closing
Some Cineworld locations will be closing. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Which Cineworld cinemas are closing? The full list explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cineworld are reportedly closing a number of their stores in a massive restructure, leading many us to wonder which locations are shutting down.

Following the closure of various The Body Shop, Papa Johns, Ted Baker and Wilko stores, the high street is set to face another shake-up as film favourites Cineworld are planning to close some of their cinemas.

Sky News are reporting that the business have drawn up plans to close a quarter of its stores, with another 50 facing facing rent renegotiations.

Which Cineworld sites are closing? The Cineworld closures list revealed.

Cineworld is facing closures
Cineworld is facing closures. Picture: Getty

Cineworld closures list

The exact Cineworld cinemas which are set to close have not been released, however Sky News have reported that the company are planning on closing a quarter of its 100 locations.

The publication also claim that the business are set to renegotiate rent agreements for at least 50 cinemas.

Following Sky's reports, a Cineworld spokesperson said: "We continue to review our options but we don't comment on rumours and speculation."

Cimeworld is rumoured to be closing sites
Cimeworld is rumoured to be closing sites. Picture: Getty

As the news was announced, many cinema goers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to air their despair at the announcement.

One user wrote: "News I’ve been expecting but hoping not to see. In towns / cities where this is the main cinema that’s going to be really awful."

Another added: "The news of Cineworld closing 1/4 of its cinemas because it’s struggling is of no surprise. They are far far more expensive per ticket than their competitors. I actively avoid them as a result."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Emma Raducanu explained

Emma Raducanu fact file - Tennis star's net worth, height, family and titles explained

News

Wimbledon tennis players have to follow strict dress code rules on the London court

The real reason tennis players only wear white at Wimbledon

News

Here's some of the best hairstyles for festival season 2024

Festival hair inspiration 2024: Easy and creative ideas from the experts

Martin Lewis shares tip for grandparents who can save thousands on Inheritance Taxes

Martin Lewis shares tip for grandparents who can save thousands on inheritance taxes

Martin Lewis reveals his top tips and advice on council tax bills

Martin Lewis council tax reduction - how to check you're paying for the right band

Trending on Heart

Andy Murray and Kim Sears met in 2005

Andy Murray wife and kids: Inside tennis star's family life with Kim and four children

Showbiz

Emma Raducanu fans have been wondering about her parents and siblings

Who are Emma Raducanu's parents and siblings? Her family life explained

Showbiz

Judy Murray is mother to tennis stars Andy and Jamie Murray

Judy Murray fact file - Net worth, husband, children and tennis career explained

Showbiz

Inside Emma Raducanu's love life as she returns to Wimbledon

Who is Emma Raducanu's boyfriend? Inside romance with billionaire's son Carlo Agostinelli

Celebrities

Jamie Murray will be joined by his brother Andy Murray on the court of Wimbledon

Who is Andy Murray's brother Jamie Murray? His tennis career, wife and children revealed

Showbiz

Lauren Jacobi usually attends Cameron Norrie's games

Who is Cameron Norrie's girlfriend Louise Jacobi? Her age, job, Instagram and net worth revealed

Showbiz

Timothy's feud with Lucinda continues as he speaks candidly in an interview

MAFS Australia's Timothy hits out at ex Lucinda amid fallout

Married at First Sight

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing on certain days

When is Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week? Scheduling changes revealed as Euros 2024 continue

Showbiz

Fans are concerned Nicola Coughlan will depart from Bridgerton after season four

Is Nicola Coughlan leaving Bridgerton? Everything we know about her rumoured exit

TV & Movies

David Beckham, Sir David Attenborough and Katherine Jenkins are the first celebrities in the Royal Box for Wimbledon 2024

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? All the famous tennis fans

News

Stacey Solomon appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox

Stacey Solomon admits she doesn’t share a bed with husband Joe Swash

Celebrities

Fans look forward to Coco Gauff's performance at Wimbledon 2024

Who is Coco Gauff? Age, height, relationship, family and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Season three of The Bear had a number of celebrity cameos

All the celebrity cameos in The Bear season 3 – From Bradley Cooper to John Cena

TV & Movies

Casa Amor consistently brings it high viewership for Love Island

When does Love Island Casa Amor end?

TV & Movies

Pink forced to cancel Summer Carvnival tour date in Bern

Pink issues emotional statement over cancelled Summer Carnival 2024 tour date

Showbiz

Zac Efron before and after pictures following his scary chin accident

Did Zac Efron have jaw surgery? Terrifying chin accident explained

Showbiz