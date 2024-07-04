Cineworld closures list revealed as sites set to be axed

Some Cineworld locations will be closing. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Which Cineworld cinemas are closing? The full list explained.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cineworld are reportedly closing a number of their stores in a massive restructure, leading many us to wonder which locations are shutting down.

Following the closure of various The Body Shop, Papa Johns, Ted Baker and Wilko stores, the high street is set to face another shake-up as film favourites Cineworld are planning to close some of their cinemas.

Sky News are reporting that the business have drawn up plans to close a quarter of its stores, with another 50 facing facing rent renegotiations.

Which Cineworld sites are closing? The Cineworld closures list revealed.

Cineworld is facing closures. Picture: Getty

Cineworld closures list

The exact Cineworld cinemas which are set to close have not been released, however Sky News have reported that the company are planning on closing a quarter of its 100 locations.

The publication also claim that the business are set to renegotiate rent agreements for at least 50 cinemas.

Following Sky's reports, a Cineworld spokesperson said: "We continue to review our options but we don't comment on rumours and speculation."

Cimeworld is rumoured to be closing sites. Picture: Getty

As the news was announced, many cinema goers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to air their despair at the announcement.

One user wrote: "News I’ve been expecting but hoping not to see. In towns / cities where this is the main cinema that’s going to be really awful."

Another added: "The news of Cineworld closing 1/4 of its cinemas because it’s struggling is of no surprise. They are far far more expensive per ticket than their competitors. I actively avoid them as a result."