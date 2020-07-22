What is Harry Styles' net worth, who is his girlfriend and what's he done since One Direction?

Harry's had an amazing career. Picture: Instagram

Here's all you need to know about the One Direction heartthrob, Harry Styles - from his relationship to his net worth.

One Direction are celebrating their 10th anniversary this week on July 23 (can you believe?!) and fans across the world are hoping and praying for a reunion.

The X-Factor-formed band went on a hiatus back in January 2016 and we've all been missing them since, but the boys have been very busy with their own projects.

One of the band's members is Mr Harry Styles, and he's recently been releasing banger after banger.

Here's all you need to know about the cheeky chap...

What has Harry Styles been up to?

Since 1D parted ways, Harry has kept himself incredibly busy and has established a very successful solo career.

The Worcester-born star, 26, started writing his own music as soon as he parted ways with the brand's management and label, and he released his debut single, Sign of the Times in April 2017.

The song made it to the top of the UK charts, followed by his self-titled album, released a month later which also made it to number one in a number of countries, including the UK, US and Australia.

In July 2017, Styles made his acting debut in war movie Dunkirk, for which his performance received a lot of praise from critics.

He guest-hosted The Late Late Show with James Corden in December, before starting to model for Gucci in 2018, appearing in a number of their campaigns.

He's been a busy boy!

Not only that, but Harry serves as an executive producer for the CBS series Happy Together, which is based off his time living with producer Ben Winston.

In 2019 we saw Harry's second album, Fine Line be released in October, which debuted at number three in the charts, before going on to top the US charts and break records.

Fine Line was the the biggest sales debut from an English male artist in the US since Nielsen SoundScan tracking began in 1991.

We were blessed with Lights Up as the first single, followed by Adore You, Falling and Watermelon Sugar.

Does Harry have a girlfriend?

It's unsure whether or not Harry is completely single at the moment, but as far as we know, he seems to be.

Earlier this year the star was linked to the stunning Kiko Mizuhara.

She is a 28-year-old American-Japanese model who was born in Dallas, Texas, and seemed to be dating Harry back in January.

He broke up with one of his most famed exes, Camille Rowe in 2018 and most of the songs on Fine Line are thought to be about her.

Some of Harry's previous links include Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, Caroline Flack, Erin Foster and Georgia Fowler.

What is Harry's net worth?

Harry is reported to be the wealthiest of the One Direction boys, amassing an impressive fortune of around £59m as of April 2020.

His varied career spanning from music to modelling, presenting, acting and even chairing the 2019 Met Gala would've all contributed to this sum.