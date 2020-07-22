One Direction timeline: From the X Factor and Zayn's exit to hiatus and reunion rumours

A timeline of One Direction's journey from forming to celebrating 10-year anniversary. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

As One Direction celebrate 10 years since the band was formed, we take a look back at their most memorable moments.

One Direction was formed on The X Factor back in July 2010, making this year their 10-year anniversary.

Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik went on a rollercoaster ride after coming third on the hit UK talent show, and have continued to in their own solo careers.

As fans across the world mark 10 years of One Direction, we take a look back at a timeline of the band:

2010 July, One Direction is created

In 2010's The X Factor, One Direction was formed by Simon Cowell when Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik – who all auditioned as solo artists – were put together.

One Direction was formed by Simon Cowell during The X Factor in 2010. Picture: Getty

December 2010, One Direction come third on The X Factor

While their immense fame and success might have something to say about it, One Direction did not actually win their series of the X Factor.

The band came in third place in the finals, with Rebecca Ferguson scooping second place and Matt Cardle first place.

February 2012, What Makes You Beautiful is released

One Direction released their debut single What Makes You Beautiful in 2012.

The song became a hit and solidified their place as the UK's next top boy band.

August 2013, This Is Us released

In 2013, the band released a documentary film titled This Is Us.

The film showed behind the scenes footage of the band's time on tour, as well as some personal moments from all five of them.

This Is Us was released in 2013 and went behind the scenes of the famous band. Picture: Getty

November 2013, Released Midnight Memories

2013 saw the band release their third album, Midnight Memories.

Their first album was titled Up All Night and the second Take Me Home.

Their final album was titled Made In The A.M.

March 2015, Zayn leaves the band

After five years in the band, Zayn announced he was leaving One Direction.

In a statement announcing the news, the band wrote: "After five incredible years Zayn Malik has decided to leave One Direction.

"Niall, Harry, Liam and Louis will continue as a four-piece and look forward to the forthcoming concerts of their world tour and recording their fifth album, due to be released later this year."

The four remaining members of One Direction announced their hiatus in 2015. Picture: Getty

December 2015, One Direction announce hiatus

Just months after Zayn left the group, the rest of One Direction announced they were going on a hiatus.

During their break from the band, all members have gone on to pursue solo careers.

July 2020, 10-year anniversary

This year, fans will be celebrating 10-years since One Direction was formed.

While it isn't yet clear what individual members of One Direction will be doing to mark the big day, we do know there are some plans for their fans.

An interactive 10 Years of One Direction website is set to launch this week, and will function as a timeline of the boyband's career.

While some people have been hoping for a reunion this year, it doesn't look like there are any plans for the band to reconnect just yet.

