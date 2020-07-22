What is Niall Horan's net worth, how old is he and does he have a girlfriend?

Your need-to-know on 1D star Niall Horan. Picture: PA/Snapchat

Your need-to-know on One Direction star Niall Horan: age, net worth, career and more.

This week marks 10 years since One Direction got together, with the 23 July being the date they formed on The X Factor in 2010.

Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Liam Payne got together during the bootcamp stage of the competition, and they went on to come third in the show.

In 2015, Zayn announced he was leaving the band, then - in January 2016 - the remaining four revealed they would be going on hiatus.

Here's your need-to-know on Niall Horan.

Who is Niall Horan? What's his age and background?

Niall, 26, is a singer-songwriter from Mullingar, Westmeath, Ireland.

He auditioned for The X Factor in 2010, when he was 16, impressing the judges with his rendition of So Sick.

Niall sand Champagne Supernova at bootcamp, but he failed to make it through to the 'boys' category.

However, he was later called up by the judges and asked to join the newly-formed band One Direction. The band later came third in the competition.

One Direction in 2013. Picture: PA

Niall Horan's career since the One Direction hiatus

Niall has embarked on a number of projects since 1D's hiatus was announced in 2016.

He founded a golf management company called Modest Golf with Mark McDonnell and Ian Watts, which has since signed several golf players.

Niall has also forged a solo career, and his debut solo single 'This Town' was released in 2016. In 2017, his single 'Slow Hands' was released.

His album Flicker was released in 2017, which he told Entertainment Weekly was inspired by classic rock bands like The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac.

He said: "Whenever I would pick up a guitar, I would always naturally play chords like that, and finger pick a lot and play that folky kind of style."

In March 2020, his album Heartbreak Weather was released.

Does Niall Horan have a girlfriend?

Amelia posted this photo of them to Snapchat. Picture: Snapchat/Amelia Woolley

According to reports, Niall Horan is dating Amelia Woolley, 23, from Birmingham. Amelia works as a commercial assistant at a shoe company in London.

A source told the MailOnline: "They met in London as Amelia works for shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood and moved to Kensington for her job."

Niall is reportedly dating commercial assistant Amelia. Picture: Instagram/Amelia Woolley

The insider added: "Amelia has spent a lot of time getting to know Niall at his London apartment after lockdown restrictions eased."

What is Niall Horan's net worth?

According to reports, Niall is worth around £50m.

