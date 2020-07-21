What is Liam Payne's net worth, does he have a girlfriend and how old is his son Bear?

Your need-to-know on Liam Payne. Picture: PA

Your need-to-know on One Direction star Liam Payne: age, girlfriend, net worth and more.

In news that's sure to make you feel *really* old, One Direction are celebrating their 10 year anniversary this week.

The band - who announced that they would be going on hiatus in January 2016 - were formed on the seventh series of The X Factor in 2010.

Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik all auditioned as solo artists, but they were put together as a group during the bootcamp stage.

Here's your need-to-know on Liam Payne.

One Direction were formed on The X Factor in 2010. Picture: PA

Who is Liam Payne? What's his age and background?

Liam, 26, is a singer-songwriter from Wolverhampton.

Liam has pursued a number of solo projects since One Direction's hiatus. Picture: PA

He rose to fame after auditioning for The X Factor in 2010, becoming part of One Direction, and - since their hiatus - he has pursued a number of solo projects.

His solo singles include Get Low, Stack It Up and Bedroom Floor.

Does Liam Payne have a girlfriend?

Liam Payne has been dating model Maya Henry, 19, since 2019, with the pair confirming their relationship on Instagram that year.

Liam Payne is dating model Maya Henry. Picture: PA

Alongside a photo of the two of them on the sofa in September, Liam wrote: "Sometimes I don’t recognise this happy guy... sure glad you brought him back though. This has been my most amazing release week to date..."

He also thanked Maya for her support, writing: Last but not least this one @maya_henry for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is, love you all let’s stack this s***up."

When did Liam Payne and Cheryl split up?

Liam and Cheryl announced their split in June 2018 after two and a half years together.

In a joint statement on Instagram, the couple wrote: "It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

How old is Liam Payne's son Bear?

Liam and Cheryl share a son, Bear, who is three years old.

He recently opened up about fatherhood at the Diana Awards, saying: "I think, for me, on a daily basis my three-year-old son constantly inspires me.

"The thing in that is that it inspires you to do better."

He added: "It kind of changed my views on a lot of different things and the way I was living my life, and I think it just continues on in me every single day that I just want to be better and better for him, really."

What is Liam Payne's net worth?

According to reports, Liam is worth around $60million (£47m).

