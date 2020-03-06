Olly Murs new body: Before and after pictures and how The Voice coach got into shape

Olly Murs has showed off his weight loss on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The Voice coach Olly Murs has shown off his shock body transformation on Instagram.

Olly Murs has shown off the results of his fitness routine, posting before and after pictures of his body on his Instagram page.

The Voice coach, 35, wrote: "Ain’t bad for 35yr old! My ambition to be a “butler in the buff” is coming true... the pic on the left was 2nd January!

"I was like f*** me I look massive' weight was doing me no favours, grumpy, no energy, sleeping was awful so I made some adjustments and I’m actually buzzing now I’m off to get a McDonald’s."

Fans rushed to compliment Olly on his new physique, with one writing: "Olly, how have you lost so much weight in such a short time? You look fab darling!!"

And another added: "Well done olly you look great see hard work does pay off ! Which ever makes you happy do it!! May your journey continue to grow with Health and happiness."

Olly is currently wowing audiences as a coach on the ninth series of The Voice, which continues this Saturday at 8:30pm on ITV.

He recently opened up to his fellow coaches - will.i.am, Tom Jones and Meghan Trainer - about his heartbreaking estrangement from his twin brother Ben.

Olly was asked by fellow judge Will.i.am what his brother looks like, and he replied: "We haven’t spoken for 10 years. We had a big argument.

"I was on X Factor and I couldn’t make his wedding because I was on the show."

He was then asked where his brother lives, at which point his voice cracked as he responded: "I have no idea.

"I feel like the next time I am going to see him is going to be at the worst place to see someone. It will be at someone’s(funeral) that we lose in the family. I don’t want that to be the case.

"I miss having my twin with me... This bond as a twin, it was something I was proud about and I still am."

