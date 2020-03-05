Joe Swash rushed to hospital after horror Dancing On Ice fall

The DOI contestant has been rushed to hospital after being kicked in the ear with a skate during Dancing On Ice rehearsals.

Joe Swash has been rushed to hospital last night after suffering a nasty injury during Dancing On Ice rehearsals.

Stacey Solomon's husband, 38, was kicked in the ear by his dance partner Alex Murphy while rehearsing for Sunday's final, and the wound quickly became infected, requiring an emergency operation to drain fluid from his ear.

Joe took to his Instagram stories to update his fans, writing: "I thought we'd get the elephant out of the room and talk about this stupid, ridiculous bandage on my head.

Alex accidentally kicked Joe in the ear with her skate. Picture: Instagram

"So basically what happened was me and Al were doing disco dad and her skate kicked me in the ear which gave me cauliflower ear

"Then it go infected which meant last night I had to get rushed to hospital and have an operation on it and cut it open and drain out all the gooey stuff."

"The best thing is the doctor said I have to keep this on my head until Sunday so all week we're going to be doing the Bolero looking like this."

Joe was rushed to hospital after his ear became infected. Picture: Instagram

Dancing On Ice fans have been left wondering whether Joe will be well enough to perform on Sunday, but a source recently reassured The Sun: "Joe has been cleared by a doctor to perform on Sunday.

"He's fine, but he's just annoyed about getting an infection and is wearing the bandage as a precaution.

"He's out on the ice now rehearsing."

The Dancing On Ice final takes place this Sunday at 7Pm on ITV.

