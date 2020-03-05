Katy Perry reveals she's expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is pregnant with her first child. Picture: Instagram / Twitter

The pop star broke the exciting pregnancy news via the music video for her latest single, Never Worn White.

Katy Perry has announced she's expecting her first child with with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The 35-year-old pop star revealed her blossoming baby bump at the end of the music video for her latest single, Never Worn White, which dropped at 5am this morning.

The US singer also confirmed her pregnancy on social media by sharing a teaser clip of herself wearing a white dress as she sang the words "see us in 6 years with a full family tree".

Towards the end of the snippet, the camera panned around to capture a shot of the star's growing tummy, sending fans into a frenzy.

Next to the post, Katy wrote: "Let's just say it's gonna be a jam packed summer."

After the news broke, the Teenage Dream hitmaker took to Instagram Stories to open up about her exciting announcement and admitted to followers "it's the longest secret I've ever had to keep."

She added: "I am excited, we’re excited, and happy!"

Katy Perry spoke about her exciting news on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Twitter after the shock reveal, the American superstar shared how relieved she was that her baby news was finally out.

She told her followers: "omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore", then tweeted: "or carry around a big purse lol".

Katy also told viewers she's ready to release a new album too, saying: "Let's call it a double-whammy".

The pop star gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump. Picture: Instagram

The baby, thought to be due this summer, will be Katy's first child.

Her partner, British actor Orlando, 43, already has a nine year old son, Flynn Bloom, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The couple have reportedly been dating since 2016 and got engaged on Valentine's Day last year.