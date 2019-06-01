Katy Perry reveals how Orlando Bloom proposed to her – and it's adorable

1 June 2019, 11:44 | Updated: 1 June 2019, 11:58

Orlando was nervous ahead of his proposal to Katy Perry
Orlando was nervous ahead of his proposal to Katy Perry. Picture: Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

Orlando Bloom pulled out all the stops when he popped the question

Katy Perry has revealed more details of the special moment when her fiancé Orlando Bloom proposed to her on Valentine's Day earlier this year and admits the occasion was a "big deal".

full bloom

The 34-year-old singer said Bloom bought so many flowers for the proposal, and joked how she felt that they were like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.  

She also recalled how nervous he was when she met him for dinner, and when she was ordering everything from the menu, she soon had an inkling that a proposal could be on the cards.

Katy Perry unveils more details about Orlando Bloom&squot;s proposal and says he is "the love of her life"
Katy Perry unveils more details about Orlando Bloom's proposal and says he is "the love of her life". Picture: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy said: "It was Valentine’s Day and I had to work that day and I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, at this Italian restaurant. 

"Because when I get, like, a pass I just want to stuff my face with pasta and so I get there and he's, like, clean shaven, he's not wearing tennis shoes and I'm like, 'Oh something is going down.'

"Well, I mean, he was letting me like... we were ordering everything and it was like, 'Who is this person?'

Katy details Bloom's proposal which included a romantic meal, flowers and a helicopter ride where she was met by her friends and family upon landing
Katy details Bloom's proposal which included a romantic meal, flowers and a helicopter ride where she was met by her friends and family upon landing. Picture: Daniele Venturelli

''He must have been so nervous – actually he was, he was going like this [takes deep breaths] – and then I thought I was going somewhere and I wasn't and then I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him and we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you have ever seen. It's like, you know when Kanye does that for Kim and you're like, 'Oh my god?' I was like, 'Oh my god!'''

Talking about their relationship, Katy says: ''It's great, he's great, I love him very much.''

