Orlando Bloom engaged to Katy Perry after romantic Valentine's Day proposal

15 February 2019, 16:12 | Updated: 15 February 2019, 16:19

Katy Perry
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged . Picture: Katy Perry/IG

Orlando proposed with a vintage ring made of pink and white diamonds...

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged, after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor popped the question on Valentine's Day.

The 34-year-old singer sent fans into a frenzy after she posted a picture of her vintage engagement ring, made up of purple, red and pink diamonds with the caption: "full bloom."

Katy's mother Mary Hudson confirmed the news on Facebook, sharing images of the emotional proposal and captioning them with: 'look who got engaged last night'. 

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Orlando proposed on Valentines Day . Picture: IG/Katy Perry

In the pictures Katy can be seen crying as she stands under a heart-shaped arch made from roses while standing in Orlando's arms.

Another shot showed both Orlando and Katy looking emotional while standing on stage, as Orlando takes to the microphone. 

Fans of Katy went wild on Twitter with many sending their congratulatory messages.

One wrote: "CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!''I'm sooooo happy my heart is so full it's going to burst! Congrats my love... I'm very happy for you."

"This means everything and more. So much love for you always... Finally :") congratulation mom dad!!!!!!'I wish all the best feelings mom... Beautiful katy... we're all so happy for you're engagement!!!"

