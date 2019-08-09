Exclusive

'Sounds like a dirty joke!' Katy Perry has NEVER had a Greggs sausage roll

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: She's been married to a Brit and is engaged Orlando Bloom, but despite admitting she loves 'baked beans on toast' and British traditions, Katy Perry is yet to take a trip to Greggs.

Katy Perry's love for the UK is well documented - but she's not tried all the cuisine our fair land has to offer just yet.

The 34-year-old told Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Ellie Taylor that despite loving "beans on toast and a cuppa", she'd never heard of a sausage roll, or made a trip to Greggs to pick one up.

Speaking on FaceTime live from Los Angeles she said: "Everytime I come to the UK my first breakfast is baked beans on toast with a nice cuppa. I wish I was waking up with you guys having that but I'm not. I'm going to bed soon."

When asked by Ellie Taylor if her other British tastes of choice extended to the pastry-wrapped meat (or vegan) treat, she said: "I've had a sausage toll, but what's a Gregg?

"I hope I get one. It also sounds like a dirty joke' Gregg's sausage roll'."

Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom, pictured in September 2018. Picture: Getty

Katy with ex-husband Russell Brand, pictured in 2011. Picture: Getty

Katy was previously married to comedian Russell Brand, and she is set to walk down the aisle with another Brit, actor Orlando Bloom, 42.

The pair, who previously dated before splitting and reuniting, announced their engagement on Valentine's Day this year.

And although Katy remained coy about if the superstar couple have set a date or decided to wed in the US or UK, she said she's eager to get things rolling, adding: "Tick tock, sooner rather than later."

To make sure she made an informed decision, Ellie quite rightly pointed out that "if you're doing it in the UK you need to double the money you spend on the bar, as we do like a drink."

When Katy wed comedian Russell Brand in 2010 it was a lavish ceremony in India, complete with elephants. They divorced in 2012.

However despite the heartache and fall out from their short marriage, which was captured on film in her documentary, Part Of Me, it hasn't put her off British blokes.

Katy said: "I obviously have a type, I like English gentlemen. I think there's something about them, the dark and sarcastic sense of humour, they sound really eloquent, they have more tradition.

"There's tea time. We don't have many traditions in America. [Moving to the UK] was a back-up plan for a minute but then... I guess we're going to the Netherlands."

Katy also explained how she came to be pictured being hoisted in to dinghy by Hollywood hunk Bradley Cooper on a recent trip to Italy - as Oprah and Vogue boss Edward Enninful looked on.

She laughed: "It was bizarre, I didn't mean to basically starfish on to that boat. I'm not so graceful sometimes and I'm OK with being an idiot sometimes, It was like 'woah, this is a moment'."

Katy's new single, Small Talk, is available now.