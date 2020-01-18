What happened between Olly Murs and his twin brother Ben?

The Voice coach Olly Murs has been open about his estrangement from his twin Ben Hart - here's what happened with the brothers.

Olly Murs recently got emotional while discussing his twin Ben on The Voice, revealing that he hasn't seen his brother in a decade.

The singer, 35, got teary when asked about his relationship with Ben by fellow coach Will.i.am.

After two brothers performed together on the show, Will asked Olly what his own brother looked like, to which he replied: "We haven’t spoken for 10 years. We had a big argument.

And when asked where his brother lives, he replied: "I have no idea.

Ben changed his surname to Hart when he got married. Picture: Shutterstock

"I feel like the next time I am going to see him is going to be at the worst place to see someone. It will be at someone’s(funeral) that we lose in the family. I don’t want that to be the case.

"I miss having my twin with me... This bond as a twin, it was something I was proud about and I still am."

What happened with Olly Murs and his brother?

Olly has previously claimed that the fallout with his brother started because he missed his wedding to compete in The X Factor semi-finals back in 2009. He later came second to McElderry in the competition.

The feud started when Olly missed Ben's wedding for The X Factor semi-final. Picture: ITV

Ben changed his surname in a bid to distance himself from the family, telling the Mirror in 2017: “I was very close to my parents but fame and greed changed everything.”

"I can’t believe what my mum did by talking about my childhood. I was so upset when I read it.

"Why has my mum, the person who should defend me, said things that are hurtful and untrue?"

Their mother Vickylynn Murs previously told Sunday Times Style: “It was such a shock it made me ill. I even thought I had MS – I had to use a walking stick because my legs were so weak.

"I also couldn’t work. I was on the verge of a breakdown.

“I’m much better now but my heart is broken.

"Ben’s broken my heart, and his dad’s, but I will not hear anything against him, I don’t think he understands what he’s done."