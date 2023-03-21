Ed Sheeran Dancing With My Eyes Closed: New song meaning, lyrics, where to listen

Ed Sheeran will release Eyes Closed ahead of the release of his new album Subtract. Picture: Instagram/Ed Sheeran

By Alice Dear

Ed Sheeran debuted a new song, Dancing With My Eyes Closed, during the trailer for his Disney+ documentary ahead of the release of his new album Subtract.

Ed Sheeran, 32, has debuted a new song to fans taken from his upcoming album Subtract which will be released on 5th May.

The song, called Eyes Closed, will be released ahead of the album and is about "losing someone" following the death of his best friend Jamal Edwards.

Eye Closed features in the first trailer of Ed's new Disney+ documentary Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All, which will explore his rise to fame as well as his more recent heartbreak over the loss of his friend and finding out his wife, Cherry Seaborn, had a tumour while pregnant with their second child.

From the lyrics to the meaning to the release date, here's everything we know about Ed Sheeran's new song.

Ed Sheeran's new song Eye Closed is about 'losing someone' following the death of his best friend Jamal Edwards. Picture: Instagram/Ed Sheeran

When is Ed Sheeran's new song Eyes Closed released?

Ed Sheeran's new song Eyes Closed will be released ahead of the album on 24th March.

What is Eyes Closed about?

Ed recently shared with his fans the meaning behind the new song, which will feature on the album Subtract.

In an Instagram post, Ed said the track was about "losing someone" and is believed to be about the death of his friend Jamal Edwards.

He wrote to his fans: "This song is about losing someone, feeling like every time you go out and you expect to just bump into them, and every thing just reminds you of them and things you did together.

“You sorta have to take yourself out of reality sometimes to numb the pain of loss, but certain things just bring you right back into it.”

Ed has released a snippet of the song which you can watch here:

What are the lyrics of Ed Sheeran's new song Eyes Closed?

There are only snippets of the song released at the moment, from what we've heard so far, these are the known lyrics:

Every song reminds you're gone

And I feel the lump form in my throat

'Cause I'm here alone

So I'm dancin' with my eyes closed

'Cause everywhere I look, I still see you

Time is movin' so slow

And I don't know what else that I can do

So I'll keep dancin' with my

Just dancin' with my eyes closed

'Cause everywhere I look, I still see you

Time is movin' so slow

And I don't know what else that I can do

So I'll keep dancin' with my

Eye-ye-eye-eye

Eye-ye-eye-eyes closed

Eye-ye-eye-eyes

So I'll keep dancin' with my...

Read more: