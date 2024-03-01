Kylie Minogue height, age and net worth revealed

Kylie Minogue has carved out a superb career. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

How tall is Kylie Minogue, what is her net worth and how old is she? Here is everything you need to know about the global superstar.

With a career spanning over three decades, Kylie Minogue, 55, has become a national treasure in both Australia and the UK, lovingly dubbed the 'Princess of Pop'.

After finding fame as Charlene on Aussie soap Neighbours, Kylie has gone on to carve out an impressive singing career, with hits such as 'Get Outta My Way', 'Spinning Around', 'Padam Padam' and 'Love At First Sight' becoming chart successes. The Minogue talent clearly runs in the family as Kylie's sister former X Factor judge Dannii Minogue, 52, has also created a stellar media profile.

'Dance Alone' singer Kylie has continued to build on her impressive music and acting career over the years, as well as branching out into the alcohol business. Kylie Minogue Prosecco Rosé and Kylie Minogue Wines have become firm favourites in the supermarket and allowed the songstress to build up an incredible net worth.

How old is Kylie Minogue, how tall is she and what is her net worth? Here are all the answers you need.

Kylie Minogue is a global superstar. Picture: Getty

How old is Kylie Minogue and where is she from?

Kylie Minogue is 55-years-old. She was born on the 28th of May 1968 in Melbourne, Australia.

The highest-selling female Australian artist of all time has spoken out about ageism she has experienced throughout her career.

Kylie told the Radio Times: "At different points in my career, whatever age I’ve been, there’s been something to navigate. I spoke about it on my album Golden, saying, ‘We’re not young, we’re not old, we’re golden, you can only be who you are at that point in time."

How tall is Kylie Minogue?

Kylie Minogue is 1.52m tall which means she is exactly 5ft. The singing favourite is known for her petite frame while her sister Dannii stands at 1.57m making her just over 5ft 1'.

Kylie Minogue began her career over 30 years ago. Picture: Getty

What is Kylie Minogue's net worth?

Kylie Minogue's net worth is said to be around $120 million.

The singing superstar is currently completing a Las Vegas residency at The Venetian which saw tickets sell out within hours. This led to Kylie reportedly being offered a special deal which would allow her to return to The Venetian for how ever long she wants.

A source told The Sun that The Venetian's owner, Michael Gruber, is keen for Kylie to return after her contract ends in May.

The insider stated: "Michael absolutely loves Kylie and doesn’t want to lose her. It is the first ‘residency for life’ where you come and go based on your schedule that has been put on the table in Vegas.

"Usually venues want to lock someone in for a fixed period or have exclusivity when it comes to live shows. But when it comes to Kylie, Michael knows he is on to something Golden and he’s put the offer on the table for Kylie to consider."

