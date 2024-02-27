Is Kylie Minogue married and does she have any children? Her relationship status revealed

Kylie Minogue had a string of number one singles. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Kylie Minogue, who is her boyfriend and does she have any kids? Here is everything you need to know about the Princess of Pop.

Kylie Minogue, 55, is set to rock the BRIT Awards 2024 with a stellar performance as she is presented with the BRITs Global Icon Award.

The Padam Padam songstress began her career as Charlene Mitchell in hit Australian soap Neighbours before going on to conquer the charts in her homeland, the UK and further afield. With a spectacular discography and some iconic outfits to boot (we're talking about those gold hot pants), fans have taken a particular interest in the singer's personal life.

Kylie admirers already know about her famous sister, former X Factor judge Dannii Minogue, 52, but many have been wondering if she has a husband or any kids. After various high-profile relationships with Jason Donovan, 55, Michael Hutchence, and Joshua Sasse, 36, there is a lot of speculation regarding Kylie's current relationship status.

Is Kylie Minogue married, does she have any children and when was Kylie born? Here are all the answers you need.

Kylie Minogue is pop royalty. Picture: Getty

Who is Kylie Minogue's husband?

Kylie Minogue is not married and does not have a husband. The 'Spinning Around' singer appears to be single after splitting from her long-term partner, former GQ executive Paul Solomons.

The pair reportedly split due to distance, as Kylie lives in Australia and Paul is based in the UK. A source told The Sun:

"Long distance isn’t easy for any couple. Kylie and Paul really tried to make things work but ultimately the time difference was a killer - Paul couldn’t exactly nip to Melbourne for a long weekend whenever things got strained.

"Kylie initially wanted to keep the split quiet though as she really does not want the narrative to be ‘poor, unlucky-in-love-Kylie’s heartbreak’s again."

Kylie Minogue was previously in a relationship with Paul Solomons. Picture: Getty

Does Kylie Minogue have children?

Kylie Minogue does not have any children. The Aussie popstar has opened about her desire to have kids, but revealed that her cancer diagnosis prevented her from becoming a mother.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Style Magazine, she explained: "I was 36 when I had my diagnosis. Realistically, you're getting to the late side of things."

Whilst she wasn't thinking of having kids at this time, Kylie disclosed that the diagnosis "changed everything" for her, adding: "I don't want to dwell on it, obviously, but I wonder what that would have been like."

Kylie Minogue has discussed her cancer diagnosis at length. Picture: Getty

How old is Kylie Minogue?

Kylie Minogue is 55-years-old. She was born on the 28th of May 1968 in Melbourne, Australia.

The highest-selling female Australian artist of all time has spoken out about ageism she has experienced throughout her career.

Kylie told the Radio Times: "At different points in my career, whatever age I’ve been, there’s been something to navigate. I spoke about it on my album Golden, saying, ‘We’re not young, we’re not old, we’re golden, you can only be who you are at that point in time."

