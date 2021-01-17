When did Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue date and what happened?

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue were together for three years. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

Is Jason Donovan still friend with Kylie Minogue? And why did they split up? Here's what we know...

Jason Donovan is one of the 12 brave celebs who have signed up for Dancing On Ice 2021.

Speaking about the new challenge, Jason admitted he’s terrified to skate in front of his fellow DOI stars.

“When your competitors are actually in the audience, which they will be on Sunday night, it's even more daunting because they are assessing their own possibilities,” he admitted on Good Morning Britain.

Despite his nerves, Jason has spent his life on stage and has had a string of number one hits in his career, including Especially For You with ex-girlfriend Kylie Minogue.

But what happened with Jason and Kylie and how long were they together?

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue had a number one single together. Picture: PA Images

When did Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue date?

Kylie and Jason began dating when they played onscreen sweethearts Scott and Charlene in Neighbours in the late 80s.

Their characters even went on to marry in an iconic wedding that was broadcast in Australia in July 1987.

The episode aired in the UK on 8 November 1988, and was watched by 20 million viewers.

Kylie and Jason released their single Especially For You in 1988 and it got to number one in the UK.

Why did Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue break up?

The couple were together for three years, but they were often apart as they were both travelling around the world to promote their music.

It was reported that Kylie ended the pair’s romance and moved on with INXS frontman Michael Hutchence.

Jason told the Mirror in 2016: "It was an extremely painful parting of the ways and, without a doubt, I took a long time to recover from it. Years, definitely."

Kylie was with Michael for two years and they remained close friends until he tragically died in 1997.

Are Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue still friends?

More than three decades on from their romance, it seems like the pair are on good terms.

One Jason’s 52nd birthday in June 2020, Kylie - who is happily loved up with boyfriend Paul Solomons - shared a string of throwback photos of the pair to wish him well.

She captioned the snaps: 'Happy birthday Jason!!! We go back such a long way now. What amazing times!

'Working with the "grown ups", learning lines, giggling on set with Guy and the team, travelling the world. Etc ETC!!! More memories on instastory! @jdonofficial!'

