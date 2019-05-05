Kylie Minogue admits breast cancer ‘ruined her chances of motherhood’

The Australian pop singer, who was diagnosed back in 2005, said that breast cancer "changed everything". Picture: Getty

The pop singer opens up about the devastating impact the disease had on her plans for a family

Kylie Minogue has admitted she still "wonders what it would have been like" to be a mother following her breast cancer battle, which destroyed her chances of having children.

The Australian pop singer opened up about the impact of the devastating disease on her life and said that cancer “changed everything” – even her plans for a family.

The 50-year-old, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2005 aged 36, told the told Sunday Times Style magazine: “Realistically, you’re getting to the late side of things. And, while that wasn’t on my agenda at the time, it changed everything."

Despite not having children, Kylie also explained that she learnt to “accept” her fate and now doesn’t want to “regret” not becoming a mother because it would make life too difficult.

“I don’t want to dwell on it, obviously, but I wonder what that would have been like.

“Everyone will say there are options, but I don’t know. I’m 50 now, and I’m more at ease with my life.

“I can’t say there are no regrets, but it would be very hard for me to move on if I classed that as a regret, so I just have to be as philosophical about it as I can.

“You’ve got to accept where you are and get on with it.”

The Spinning Around hitmaker will take to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2019. Picture: Getty

The superstar, who is dating GQ magazine’s creative director Paul Solomons, also suffered a blow when her cancer diagnosis caused her to pull out of Glastonbury in 2005.

But fast forward 14 years and the Spinning Around hitmaker will get her second chance to perform as she's set to play the Pyramid Stage at this year’s famous festival.

“I’m bound to cry… It’s going to happen,” she revealed.

“When I was meant to be there, I watched from Australia. I was dealing with much bigger things back then, but when I’m there it will take me back to when I wasn’t there. But I’ll work through that.”

Opening up to Radio 2 Breakfast host Zoe Ball last week, Kylie revealed just how much it means to her to finally sing at the festival after all these years.

“I keep losing my breath. Every time someone mentions Glastonbury I’m like, ‘yup, that’s happening’.

“It was 2005 and that was thrilling at that time that I was going to play Glastonbury. Then I received my diagnosis which put a halt to everything.

“All these years have passed and I was thinking, ‘well I guess that’s never going to happen for me, I missed the boat on that.’

“Then bang, I was offered the Legends slot which is incredibly exciting to me.”