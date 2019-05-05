Kylie Minogue admits breast cancer ‘ruined her chances of motherhood’

5 May 2019, 11:08

The Australian pop singer, who was diagnosed back in 2005, said that breast cancer "changed everything".
The Australian pop singer, who was diagnosed back in 2005, said that breast cancer "changed everything". Picture: Getty

The pop singer opens up about the devastating impact the disease had on her plans for a family

Kylie Minogue has admitted she still "wonders what it would have been like" to be a mother following her breast cancer battle, which destroyed her chances of having children.

The Australian pop singer opened up about the impact of the devastating disease on her life and said that cancer “changed everything” – even her plans for a family.

The 50-year-old, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2005 aged 36, told the told Sunday Times Style magazine: “Realistically, you’re getting to the late side of things. And, while that wasn’t on my agenda at the time, it changed everything."

Despite not having children, Kylie also explained that she learnt to “accept” her fate and now doesn’t want to “regret” not becoming a mother because it would make life too difficult.

“I don’t want to dwell on it, obviously, but I wonder what that would have been like.

“Everyone will say there are options, but I don’t know. I’m 50 now, and I’m more at ease with my life.

“I can’t say there are no regrets, but it would be very hard for me to move on if I classed that as a regret, so I just have to be as philosophical about it as I can.

“You’ve got to accept where you are and get on with it.”

The Spinning Around hitmaker will take to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2019.
The Spinning Around hitmaker will take to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2019. Picture: Getty

The superstar, who is dating GQ magazine’s creative director Paul Solomons, also suffered a blow when her cancer diagnosis caused her to pull out of Glastonbury in 2005.

But fast forward 14 years and the Spinning Around hitmaker will get her second chance to perform as she's set to play the Pyramid Stage at this year’s famous festival.

“I’m bound to cry… It’s going to happen,” she revealed.

“When I was meant to be there, I watched from Australia. I was dealing with much bigger things back then, but when I’m there it will take me back to when I wasn’t there. But I’ll work through that.”

Opening up to Radio 2 Breakfast host Zoe Ball last week, Kylie revealed just how much it means to her to finally sing at the festival after all these years.

“I keep losing my breath. Every time someone mentions Glastonbury I’m like, ‘yup, that’s happening’.

“It was 2005 and that was thrilling at that time that I was going to play Glastonbury. Then I received my diagnosis which put a halt to everything.

“All these years have passed and I was thinking, ‘well I guess that’s never going to happen for me, I missed the boat on that.’

“Then bang, I was offered the Legends slot which is incredibly exciting to me.”

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Katie Price was forced to contact emergency medical services after her surgery "oozed pus"

Katie Price 'worried her ears will fall off' after facelift wounds become infected
Met Gala

Met Gala: The most iconic outfits and dresses of all time ranked
Prince of Egypt Musical

The Prince of Egypt Musical is coming to the West End in 2020
Blake Lively reveals baby bump

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announce pregnancy as actress reveals baby bump
Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew has died

Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dies aged 74

Trending on Heart

The Line Of Duty finale will air tonight on BBC One at 9pm.

Line Of Duty finale ‘leaks’ as fans spot DVD in Sainsbury’s BEFORE it airs on TV

TV & Movies

A Coronation Street source said: "They've got this old-school mindset of ‘no one is bigger than Corrie’."

Coronation Street in chaos as ‘SIX more stars plan to quit’

TV & Movies

Kym Marsh has become a grandmother at 42

Kym Marsh has become a grandmother for the first time

TV & Movies

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has been involved in a crash, but has assured fans he's okay

Line of Duty star Martin Compston assures fans he's "all good" after being involved in a car crash

TV & Movies

Would you wear Crocs on your wedding day?

To Croc or not to Croc – that is the question

Fashion

How cute is this outfit?

Primark launches Lion King-themed baby clothes

TV & Movies