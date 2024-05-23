Outnumbered set to return for Christmas special later this year

23 May 2024, 12:30

Outnumbered is to return in 2024
Outnumbered is to return in 2024. Picture: BBC

By Hope Wilson

Family comedy Outnumbered will be airing a Christmas episode in 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Outnumbered is coming back for a Christmas special 10 years after the series ended.

The BBC have announced the Brockman family will be on our screens once again later this year, with the stars of the original series confirmed to reprise their roles.

Fans will get to see Hugh Dennis as dad Pete, Claire Skinner as mum Sue, Tiger Drew-Honey as Jake, Daniel Roche as Ben, and Ramona Marquez as Karen in the brand new episode.

The Christmas special will show the family in their new home as Pete and Sue grapple with parenting their children who are now adults.

Outnumbered is coming back at Christmas
Outnumbered is coming back at Christmas. Picture: BBC

It looks like things have certainly changed for the Outnumbered lot, as the teaser hints that one of the children has a child themselves. The episode synopsis suggests that chaos is set to ensue on Christmas Day and the cast can’t wait.

Speaking ahead of the episode, Hugh Dennis said: “I can’t wait for the Brockmans to be back together again. Pete and Sue have downsized, the children are no longer children, but I’m sure family life will prove to be just as chaotic as ever.”

Claire Skinner added: “I’m really looking forward to being reunited with my TV family. Working on this wonderful BBC comedy doesn’t feel like work and is one of the greatest joys for us all.”

Outnumbered initially aired between 2007-2014, with a Christmas episode being shown in 2016.

The Outnumbered cast last got together in 2016
The Outnumbered cast last got together in 2016. Picture: BBC

This news comes after it was revealed Gavin and Stacey would also be returning for a Christmas special this year.

Taking to Instagram, writer and star of the show James Cordon, posted: "Some news...It's official! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin & Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James."

Rumours began to swirl earlier this year that the show was going to make a comeback, however it has now been officially confirmed that the series will air in 2024.

Whilst the contents of the episode have been kept secret, fans will be able to watch Gavin & Stacey's much-anticipated return on Christmas Day on BBC One and iPlayer.

