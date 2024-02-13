Gavin and Stacey return confirmed with Christmas special episode for 2024

Gavin & Stacey will return for another Christmas special episode this year, with filming starting this summer. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Gavin and Stacey is set to make a return after five years as James Corden and Ruth Jones reunite for another special.

Gavin & Stacey will reportedly return to our screens later this year with a Christmas special starring the likes of James Corden as Smithy, Ruth Jones as Nessa, Matthew Horne as Gavin and Joanna Page as Stacey.

According to reports, creators of the hit BBC sitcom James and Ruth have reunited to create another episode, which will air over Christmas 2024.

The episode is currently in development and pre-production, but filming for the return is expected to start this summer.

This comes five years after the last Gavin & Stacey episode, a Christmas special in 2019, which raked in a massive 18 million viewers.

James Corden and Ruth Jones have reunited to create another Christmas special episode. Picture: Alamy

According to reports from Deadline, the majority of the original cast will be returning for the upcoming episode, including Rob Brydon as Bryn, Alison Steadman as Pam and Larry Lamb as Mick.

Gavin & Stacey first aired in 2007 and went on to run for three seasons until it ended in 2010. However, in 2019 the cast surprised fans with a Christmas special, which saw the characters come together in Wales for the festive period.

We were left with a cliffhanger from this episode, as Nessa proposes to Smithy on the streets of Barry - but what does he say? We're hoping for some answers in the upcoming Christmas special!